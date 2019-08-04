Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: August 20191st edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter: August 20191st edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Aug 4, 2019 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , , Comments 0



 

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

Designer label fashion is on show during Moocooboola

“TO SERVE, WITH PRIDE”– BY DES KELLY

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI – Match Highlights – July 2019 – Sri Lanka won by 122 runs

Wije Ariyaratne, The Humanitarian & Next Generation Educator

Observations from our Lankan visit in June-July 2019 – By VAN ARKADIE, Alex

Panacea for Global Distress by Ancient/Modern writers.- By Oscar E V Fernando

SRI LANKA NEWS – JULY 2019
Compiled by Victor Melder.

Colon Issues By Dr. harold Gunatillake

The 2019 Ashes TV schedule

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate



Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of