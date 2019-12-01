Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: December 2019 1st edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter: December 2019 1st edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Dec 1, 2019 Posted by In Articles, eLanka Newsletters Tagged , Comments 0



 

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

Photos of The Gala 30th Anniversary Dance of the Old Josephians’ Association of New South Wales – A Peerless Pearl – By Aubrey Joachim (Photos by Thanuja Wijesekara)

“VERILY VERALU” – By Des Kelly

Humbled Sri Lankans need to re-group before the World Cup – BY TREVINE RODRIGO IN MELBOURNE

Mega Consumer Tourism Promotion at Sri Lanka Food and Cultural Festival – 2019 in Sydney

Newly-introduced Australian visas open up new vistas

A DOUBLE BLESSING

Two sunrises, wine for breakfast and aerobics in the gangway: Weary passengers including man in the sky reveal how they spent their 19-and-a-half hours on record-breaking Qantas flight from London to Sydney

Health & Views – November 2019 – 3rd issue By Harold Gunatillake

MURDER ROUND THE BEND – By Bernard VanCuylenburg

Click below for events

eLanka_Donate



Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of