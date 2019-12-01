VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER 2019

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY
THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.
ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER 2019
BOOKS
- The History of Royal College, 2019 (Donated by Senaka Weeraratne, Colombo 5, Sri Lanka)
- Lions of Sri Lanka, Cricket – An Island Passion, Featuring the 30 Greatest Cricketers, LMD Publication, May 2019
(Donated by Roland de Silva, Media Services (Pvt) Ltd, LMD, Colombo 5, Sri Lanka)
- Cultures of the World: Sri Lanka by Nanda Pethiyagoda Wanasundera, 2002
- Sri Lanka, a Travel Survival Kit by Tony Wheeler, 1982.
- Tamil Tigress by Derek Bartholomeusz, 1997.
- Island of a Thousand Mirrors, by Nayomi Munaweera, 2012.
(No’s 3 – 6, Donated by Cuthbert Lethbridge, Noble Par, Vic)
- My Island Paradise by Dodwell Keyt, 2019.
MAGAZINES
- Discover Sri Lanka, January – March, 2019
- Discover Sri Lanka, 2019 Edition 2
- Living, A Celebration of Life, August 2019.
- Brands Annual, 2019 Edition.
- Most Respected Entities in Sri Lanka, Compiled by LMD, 2019 Peer Review.
- LMD 100, Sri Lanka’s Leading Listed Companies, Financial Year 2017/2018
- LMD, The Voice of Business, May 2019.
- LMD, The Voice of Business, September 2019.
(No’s 1 – 8, Donated by Roland de Silva, Media Services (Pvt) Ltd, LMD, Colombo 5, Sri Lanka)
- National Geographic, Vol 164, No 2, August 1983.
- The Sri Lankan: One Island. One Nation, Vol 5, No 5, Oct – Nov, 2014
- Arts of Asia, Vol 15, No 6, Nov – Dec, 1985.
- Arts of Asia, Vol 16, No 2, March – April 1986
(No’s 9 – 12, Donated by Cuthbert Lethbridge, Noble Park, Vic)
- The ‘Ceylankan’ – Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Journal 88, Vol XXII, No 4, November 2019.
NEWSLETTERS.
- “Silverscene”, Newsletter of The Silver Fawn Club, Qld, November//December 2019 issue.
- “The Harbinger”, Family Magazine of The Australia / Sri Lanka Welfare Guild Inc (ASWG), Vol 44, No 5, November 2019.
- Journal of The Australia Ceylon Fellowship Inc (ACF), Vol 61, No 4, November 2019
- Newsletter – St Peter’s College Old Boys Social Club Melbourne Inc, Spring 2019.
- Newsletter – Eighty Club Melbourne Inc, Newsletter 150, 3rd Edition, Nov 2019 – March 2020.
OTHERS.
