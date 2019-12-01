VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY – ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER 2019

by In









ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER 2019

BOOKS

The History of Royal College, 2019 (Donated by Senaka Weeraratne, Colombo 5, Sri Lanka) Lions of Sri Lanka, Cricket – An Island Passion, Featuring the 30 Greatest Cricketers, LMD Publication, May 2019

(Donated by Roland de Silva, Media Services (Pvt) Ltd, LMD, Colombo 5, Sri Lanka)

Cultures of the World: Sri Lanka by Nanda Pethiyagoda Wanasundera, 2002 Sri Lanka, a Travel Survival Kit by Tony Wheeler, 1982. Tamil Tigress by Derek Bartholomeusz, 1997. Island of a Thousand Mirrors, by Nayomi Munaweera, 2012.

(No’s 3 – 6, Donated by Cuthbert Lethbridge, Noble Par, Vic)

My Island Paradise by Dodwell Keyt, 2019.

MAGAZINES

Discover Sri Lanka, January – March, 2019 Discover Sri Lanka, 2019 Edition 2 Living, A Celebration of Life, August 2019. Brands Annual, 2019 Edition. Most Respected Entities in Sri Lanka, Compiled by LMD, 2019 Peer Review. LMD 100, Sri Lanka’s Leading Listed Companies, Financial Year 2017/2018 LMD, The Voice of Business, May 2019. LMD, The Voice of Business, September 2019.

(No’s 1 – 8, Donated by Roland de Silva, Media Services (Pvt) Ltd, LMD, Colombo 5, Sri Lanka)

National Geographic, Vol 164, No 2, August 1983. The Sri Lankan: One Island. One Nation, Vol 5, No 5, Oct – Nov, 2014 Arts of Asia, Vol 15, No 6, Nov – Dec, 1985. Arts of Asia, Vol 16, No 2, March – April 1986

(No’s 9 – 12, Donated by Cuthbert Lethbridge, Noble Park, Vic)

The ‘Ceylankan’ – Journal of the Ceylon Society of Australia, Journal 88, Vol XXII, No 4, November 2019.

NEWSLETTERS.

“Silverscene”, Newsletter of The Silver Fawn Club, Qld, November//December 2019 issue. “The Harbinger”, Family Magazine of The Australia / Sri Lanka Welfare Guild Inc (ASWG), Vol 44, No 5, November 2019. Journal of The Australia Ceylon Fellowship Inc (ACF), Vol 61, No 4, November 2019 Newsletter – St Peter’s College Old Boys Social Club Melbourne Inc, Spring 2019. Newsletter – Eighty Club Melbourne Inc, Newsletter 150, 3rd Edition, Nov 2019 – March 2020.

OTHERS.