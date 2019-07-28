Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter: July 2019 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

eLanka Newsletter: July 2019 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

Australian travel and tour operators arrive on 10-day familiarisation visit

“POSTE-HASTE” – TOOTH-PASTE – By Des Kelly

Lasith Malinga’s Last ODI – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Cricket Match Highlights – July 2019

Silver Fawn Club (Brisbane) – REPORT ON THE 49TH ANNIVERSARY DANCE

ERROL GRAHAM DIAZ (Guitarist and Vocalist)

May we pass brother? – By Niranjan Selvadurai

Australian Junior basketball champions – Cooper Ferdinand

Health & Views – July 2019 – 2nd issue -by Dr Harold Gunatillake

Australia to assist Lanka’s tourism and cottage industry development – by Shirajiv Sirimane

