eLanka – November 2019 – Vol: 4 – This Week’s Events + Sponsors & Advertisers of eLanka

Hope has come – English and Sinhala Carols Service (Melbourne event)

St. Peters College Old Boys Social Club Melbourne Inc – Christmas Dinner (Melbourne event)

2019 Clyde Carols By Candlelight – presented by Gethsemane Church (Melbourne event)

BELLBIRDS CLUB INC Presents CHRISTMAS CAROLS 19

GREEN AND WHITE CHRISTMAS WITH SYDNEY BENS – 30th November 2019

A FESTIVAL SERVICE OF NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS – The 11th Thomian Carol Service

FSOQ Food Fair – Food for Beds – Presented by The Federation of Sri Lankan Organisations of Queensland, Inc (Brisbane event)

New Years Eve Diner Dance

A Peerless Pearl – By Aubrey JoachimSilver Fawn Club Inc. Christmas Function With Carols

