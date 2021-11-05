Emerald kicks off overseas drive with launch of exclusive e-commerce portal

Sri Lanka’s leading premium menswear label, Emerald, is now more accessible to customers in Australia with the launch of a newly designed e-commerce platform. The gentleman’s clothing line of choice, the website marks a new milestone for the home-grown enterprise in launching its signature brand of versatile and contemporary men’s apparel internationally for the first time.

Catering especially to the Sri Lankan-Australian community, customers from across Australia will now be able to browse the clothing store’s latest formal, casual, and evening fashion essentials –as soon as they are released in Sri Lanka-, as well as have their purchases delivered to their doorsteps. With over 500 products across 15 categories to choose from, customers from the continent will be spoilt for choice, adding new life to the company’s 70-year legacy of delivering the trendiest, superior-quality wardrobe choices for the style-conscious gent in Sri Lanka.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our products to customers in Australia, and cater to the demand from that market,” said A.F.M Ikram, Managing Director at Emerald International (Pvt) Ltd. “This milestone is just the first step in our global expansion plans, and we hope to further extend our international reach through more e-commerce platforms in the future.”

With UPS onboard as its registered delivery partner, Emerald customers Australia-wide can expect to receive their new wardrobe upgrades as early as within 10 working days, with free delivery offered for orders over AUD 100.

In addition to the most up-to-date fashion edits, customers looking to gift a loved one will also be able to choose from a tasteful selection of artfully curated gift boxes; or even assemble one of their own, with the option of putting together an elegant arrangement of the products offered on-site.

Ever since its inception, Emerald has built for itself a reputation of uncompromising quality and trademark craftsmanship as much as it has established itself as a trendsetter in the market, with its wide range of designs available in over 500 retail outlets across the country.

Founded from humble beginnings as a small-scale shirt atelier in 1952, Emerald has taken considerable strides since, with its ambition of providing the Sri Lankan gentleman with quality, comfort, and style. Now among the leaders in menswear and apparel manufacturing in the country, the company has diversified its operations to further include its own locally designed and manufactured innerwear division, RUNN, as well as FOCUSS, the company’s exclusive casual-wear label. The only ISO certified clothing brand in Sri Lanka, it places emphasis on quality and maintains world-class standards across all of its products to deliver only the most comfortable and contemporary designs.