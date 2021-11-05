Enfection, the first-ever Sri Lankan marketing transformation company to be nominated at the global Drum Awards

Enfection is a global, award winning marketing transformation company with a special focus on end-to-end performance. It is effectively the ‘Home of Performance Marketing in Asia’. As a result of their unique approach Enfection was shortlisted not once but twice to become the first-ever Sri Lankan company to be nominated for the global Drum Awards, which was concluded recently.

The Drum Awards is a globally recognised award programme which recognizes the best practices and campaigns, the best companies and the best people from across the marketing and communications industry in the world. Therefore, it was a great honour for Enfection to be recognised as an equal amongst global giants of the industry.

Enfection was shortlisted as a finalist at the global Drum Awards for Digital Industries 2021 under the Best Use of Pinterest category for their successful campaign that used an innovative approach which focused on the customers’ need for design inspiration and identifying the micro moments of the buyer’s journey to monetise Pinterest for their client Rocell. Furthermore, Enfection’s parent company Momentro together with McCann Worldgroup Malaysia were shortlisted as finalists and Highly Commended at the Drum Awards for Digital Advertising APAC in 2021 under the B2B category for the novel campaign that utilised a micro moment focused account-based marketing approach that revolutionised the Malaysian Oil and Gas Industry.

Saliya Withana, Founder/CEO, Enfection speaking on this achievement said, “Our broader audacious vision is to position Sri Lanka as a KPO destination for marketers. Being recognised globally at the Drum Awards is a reaffirmation of that vision and is a testament to the great talent we have in Sri Lanka.”

Enfection brings science to the field of marketing through their proprietary lean testing methodologies, behavioural economics-based understanding of personas for creative transformation and conversion focused approach as well as the use of MarTech. As specialists in the industry, they are experts in certain niche B2B marketing, investor targeting, pharma and tech marketing not only in Sri Lanka but regionally as well.

“We are a marketing transformation company; therefore, we are very different from typical ad agencies. We focus on solving market problems that are faced by our clients, while building an ethical and learning organisation. As such this recognition reaffirms our position in the global industry,” said Lahiru Halkewela, Head of Operations, Enfection.

Working with Sri Lankan conglomerates such as MAS, JKH, Keells, Rocell, HNB and CDB to global companies including Honeywell, Petronas, MSD, Novartis, Zuellig Pharma and Booking.com, which form their belief network, Enfection is the digital marketing prowess behind some of the Fortune 500 companies in the region.

“Our nominations at the Drum Awards reflect our ability to sync with our clients’ business objectives and marketing strategies. Our clients trust us to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation due to the partnership and understanding that we have fostered in order to drive performance,” explained Shezri Junaid, Head of Group Account Management, Enfection.

Enfection is the marketing services arm of Momentro, which also includes Enfluence, for reputation management and MarTech services. As part of a growing global family, Enfection’s outlook is international while focusing on localised solutions. With a presence in the APAC region, the Company is on a growth trajectory with an expansion drive into the EU, UK and ANZ. Enfection provides innovative and creative strategies that strengthen businesses and brands across the spectrum of industries.

Captions

enfection 1: Dual recognition for Enfection at the Drum Awards

enfection 2: L-R: Enfection Head of Operations Lahiru Halkewela, Founder/CEO Saliya Withana, and Head of Group Account Management Shezri Junaid

enfection 3: Enfection was shortlisted as a finalist at the global Drum Awards for Digital Industries 2021 under the Best Use of Pinterest category for their successful campaign to monetise Pinterest for Rocell.

enfection 4: Enfection’s parent company Momentro together with McCann Worldgroup Malaysia were shortlisted as finalists and Highly Commended at the Drum Awards for Digital Advertising APAC in 2021 under the B2B category for their novel campaign for Petronas.