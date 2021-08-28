Emirates to resume Colombo – Male flights from 1st September

Source:Island

Emirates has announced the resumption of its Colombo – Male service starting 1 September. The daily service between the two cities will be an extension of its Dubai-Male flight EK652 to Colombo, with the return flight EK653 operating from Colombo to Dubai via Male.

Emirates flight EK652 will depart Dubai at 09:45hrs daily, arrive in Male at 15:00hrs and depart the Maldivian capital at 16:35hrs for Colombo, arriving in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital at 18:30hrs. The return flight EK653 will depart Colombo at 20:35hrs, arrive in Male at 21:35hrs and depart for Dubai at 23:00hrs to arrive at Emirates’ home base at 02:00hrs the following day, local time. The airline will operate all flights utilising its wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft in three-class configuration.

By mid-October, Emirates will also increase its services between Male and Dubai to four daily flights.

Emirates flights can be booked on emirates.com, via travel agents or the Emirates Sales Office.

Emirates has been gradually rebuilding its global network, in a safe and sustainable manner and has resumed passenger services to over 120 passenger destinations, allowing travellers to conveniently connect to the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific via Dubai.