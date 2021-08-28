South Africa Cricket Team arrives in Sri Lanka

Source:Dailynews

The South Africa Cricket Team led by Temba Bavuma arrived in the island yesterday for a limited overs series against Sri Lanka.

The team arrived at the Katunayake Airport at around 2.15 a.m. on a Qatar Airways flight from Doha, Qatar.

The entire South Africa Team members were subject to a PCR test on their arrival in Sri Lanka. The cricketers will stay within a bio-bubble during the entire series, which begins on September 2 with the first One Day International (ODI) at the R. Premadasa Stadium, the venue for all matches. The second ODI will be played on September 4 and the third and final ODI will be played on September 7.

Meanwhile, the Twenty20 International series between the two teams will commence on September 10 followed by matches on September 12 and 14 respectively.