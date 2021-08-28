Minister discusses strengthening mutual cooperation with Australia

Foreign Minister Prof.G.L.Peiris with High Commissioner David Holly.

Source:Dailynews

Foreign Minister Prof.G.L.Peiris at a courtesy call paid by the High Commissioner of Australia David Holly on August 25 discussed avenues for advancing bilateral relations with Australia across multiple fields of mutual interest.

While appreciating Australia’s continued assistance on numerous fronts, Foreign Minister Peiris particularly, underlined Sri Lanka’s commitment and interest to enhance cooperation in countering irregular migration by sea, combatting COVID-19, education, technical and vocational training, economic and investment sectors, which was reciprocated by Australia.

High Commissioner Holly reiterated that Australia was ready to assist Sri Lanka in the socio-economic development process.

High Commissioner Holly also agreed to jointly celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Australia in 2022. Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage and senior Ministry officials participated in the meeting.