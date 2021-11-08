Enterprising Lankan duo turns up the heat in Winnipeg

Source:www.dailynews.lk

Amila Rajakaruna and Arshala Dona weren’t big hot sauce people before they founded their business, Tasty Heat’s Sauces and Spicy Foods — mostly because hot sauce isn’t really a thing in their native Sri Lanka.

“We just use peppers and chillies and spices,” said Rajakaruna, who thinks he may be selling the world’s first Sri Lankan hot sauce.

Tasty Heat’s products are on the shelves of major retailers in four provinces, including Safeway, Sobeys, Walmart.

Now, every Saturday night, the husband-wife team rents the kitchen at Winnipeg’s Riverview Community Centre, donning industrial masks to keep the pepper fumes from irritating their throats.

That’s where they make and package hundreds of bottles of hot sauce to keep up with growing demand from retailers such as Red River Co-op, Sobeys, Safeway, Lucky Supermarket and — as of this past month — Walmart. Their products are now on shelves from Alberta to Ontario.

“I didn’t think it would go this far, but it did,” said Dona, a food scientist by trade.

A homegrown recipe

The business started in 2016, when Rajakaruna, an IT engineer at the time who had some culinary experience, decided to make a few bottles of Sri Lankan-inspired hot sauce for some family and friends in Winnipeg.

They wouldn’t let him stop making it after.

The couple had always wanted to start a business of their own and thought perhaps they were on to something, so Rajakaruna designed a label, Dona looked into the health regulations and they started working to package and sell it.