Carlo Fonseka: the far-sighted Professor

Source:www.dailynews.lk

“Some may wonder what unique qualification I have to be chosen to deliver the inaugural Carlo Fonseka lecture, other than of course, outright cronyism. But, very few in this audience, apart from his children, have had the privilege of sitting on his knee and listening to his stories

This was in the United Kingdom, where in the mid-1960’s he and my father were postgraduate students. The stories were both bribe and reward for chaperoning his daughter Indunil to the school that she and I attended. That is how long I knew him for, over 55 years – first as a little boy spellbound by his stories, then as a medical student captivated by his teaching, and subsequently as a junior colleague in the university.

In Shakespeare’s play, when Mark Anthony delivered his funeral oration for Julius Caesar, he begins by saying “Friends, Romans and countrymen, lend me your ears. I have come to bury Caesar, not to praise him.” Anthony continues by damning the conspirators with faint praise, obliquely raising public anger at Caesar’s assassination. This evening, however, there will be nothing neither faint nor oblique about my lecture, which intends to unabashedly celebrate the memory of one of Sri Lanka’s greatest intellectuals, Prof Carlo Fonseka.

Carlo Fonseka was born on March 4, 1933, and passed away on September 2, 2019, aged 86 years.

He was educated at Maris Stella College, Negombo and St. Joseph’s College, Colombo. After school, he joined the Ceylon University’s Medical Faculty in Colombo in 1955. He graduated MBBS in 1960 with a first class and the Perry Exhibition for best performance in the Final MBBS.

He then joined the Ceylon University’s Physiology Department as a lecturer in 1962. In 1966, he obtained a PhD. from the Edinburgh University and returned to Ceylon in 1967. He was a professor at the department from 1982 to 1989.

In 1991, as its Founder Dean, he took on the huge challenge of establishing a new Medical Faculty for the Kelaniya University, when the North Colombo Medical College was vested in the state after a prolonged period of civil unrest. He served as Dean until 1997. He was also a member of the University Grants Commission and Chairman of the Board of Management of the Postgraduate Institute of Medicine, Colombo. Professor Fonseka was awarded honorary fellowships by the Ceylon College of Physicians and the Sri Lanka College of General Practitioners, and after his retirement, he was awarded Emeritus Professorships by both the Colombo University and the Kelaniya University.

Professor Fonseka was the Chairman of the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol, and was one of six South-East Asia Region awardees of the World No Tobacco Day-2012 awards. And, well into his retirement, in 2012, he was appointed President of the Sri Lanka Medical Council, a post that he held for five years.

Professor Carlo Fonseka was also actively engaged in the Arts, and in Sri Lankan politics. He obtained a M.A. degree in Buddhist Studies from the Kelaniya University in 1999, served as President of the Arts Council of Sri Lanka – a very rare honour for a scientist, and was decorated by the Japanese Government for his services to strengthen the bond of friendship between Sri Lanka and Japan through enhanced cultural interaction. He was a lyricist and composer producing a number of albums including Carlochita Gee, Raththaran Duwe and Koida Kiya; he also composed our Faculty Anthem. Politically, the fire-brand orator-Carlo Fonseka was a prominent member of the Trotskyist Lanka Sama Samaja Party (LSSP). He was a member of the party’s Central Committee and Politburo, and led its branch in Kotte.

Prof. Carlo Fonseka was, then, a modern-day polymath; a doctor, teacher, public speaker, political activist, philosopher, musician and lyric writer. To me, he was a teacher, mentor, advisor and friend. Our personal bond was very strong, and was never broken. That is, however, not to say that he and I had no differences in our opinions on life in general, as well as in our likes and dislikes; and this was not limited to politics.

Once, when he was writing the lyrics and composing music for one of his songs, I tactlessly told him that I didn’t think very much of modern Sinhala music. He retorted that he thought anyone who liked, let alone played, rugby – he of course meant me, had to have an IQ of a monkey. At another time, during one of our more serious conversations, of which there were many, I told him that, “the public of this country has paid for my education so that I can serve them and the country by doing what I was actually trained to do – be a physician, teach my students medicine, and do scientific research; not waste my time on endless waffle about what Karl Marx or Bertrand Russell would have said about this, that or the other.”

Lamenting the fact that he thought I had not had proper liberal education and was not as widely read in philosophy and politics as I ought to have been, he said, “Janaka, you may be a professor of medicine who can do wonders with an endoscope, and publish hundreds of research papers, but to me that doesn’t make you much more than a good technician. The only saving grace is your interest in history and archaeology. It is still not too late, educate yourself.”