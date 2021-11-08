Former Antonian and Royal Cricketer Kevin Balthazaar dies By Hafiz Marikar
Source:www.dailynews.lk
Kevin Balthazar, who was regarded as one of the top cricketers,passed away on 4th Thursday and his cremation will be held today at 9.30 a.m. at the Talahena Cemetery. He was a former St. Anthony’s College and Royal College cricketer.
He started his cricket at St Anthony’s College and led all the junior teams and was a live wire of the senior side and completion of his ordinary level qualified for A/L’s and entered Royal College Colombo.
He was a cricket coloursman of St. Anthony’s College in 1973and 1974. He won the Antonian highest award the Eagle in 1974. He was the vice captain of the Central Province school cricket team and they emerged zonal trophy champions. He was an excellent wicket keeper and did his job in the correct way behind the wickets. He was a talented opening batsman and was involved in many good opening stands, and gave his best for the game for the Antonians. Some of the cricketers who played with him for the St. Anthony’s College are Premalal de Silva, Charlie Paul, Mohamed Rizvie, NimalMalagamuwa, Bede Perera, Bernard Perera, Hiran Jayasundera,Bernard Ranasinghe, M. Haariz, Suresh Gunatilleke, Sarath Fernando, his brother Shane Balthazaar, Merryl Dunuwille.
Whilst at Royal College he gave his best in the years 1975 and 1976, and won his colours on both years.He also played for NCC in the Donovan Andre cricket tournamentand scored three 90’s. He was in Ceylon Schools Cricket pool.