Former Antonian and Royal Cricketer Kevin Balthazaar dies By Hafiz Marikar

Source:www.dailynews.lk

Kevin Balthazar, who was regarded as one of the top cricketers,passed away on 4th Thursday and his cremation will be held today at 9.30 a.m. at the Talahena Cemetery. He was a former St. Anthony’s College and Royal College cricketer.

He started his cricket at St Anthony’s College and led all the junior teams and was a live wire of the senior side and completion of his ordinary level qualified for A/L’s and entered Royal College Colombo.