Erandi Madushika possesses a tonal adorned voice, a vital member of Kochchi quartet, many own songs contributing to teledramas and films, teacher in International school already at summit of fame – by Sunil Thenabadu

The turning moment of the flourished wide-ranging melodious career of Erandi Madushika as acknowledged by her was her near triumph at the Derana Dream Star Contest Season V1 in year 2015. A song chosen with gusto in the course of this gruelling contest was acclaimed by Judges and viewers was the ‘Arabic song’ “Habib ya nour elaim”.To date she has many of her own songs, theme songs for films,tele dramas ,commercials and for Jingles. .Her song “Ramata ma sekai Ravana” with lyrics by Punya Samarakoon and music composition and melody by Pasan Thilakawardena has been viewed by well over one million viewers just after it was released . Erandi intermingles blending intellectual and skilful proficiency to convey aesthetic delight is on a firm track to add more feathers to her cap as a sought- after artiste.

Erandi has trained herself to have self-controlled breathing which is perhaps the most integral element in singing to impress audiences. If one does not properly space one’s breathing would muddle up the song, running out of air mid-note, or may even miss a cue as one is naturally tending to be busy taking a breadth. She could achieve with her grooming easily navigate over these constraints with supreme reassurance.

Erandi hails from Pasyala having had her primary education at the Pasyala primary school thereafter after the scholarship examination was selected to Kegalle Balika Vidyalaya.Her unique talents which are innate but not hereditarily affiliated had been identified while in grade one itself by her teachers where she had been thought the key board when she was relatively young .At Kegalle Balika she had excelled in several aesthetic events having won coveted awards for singing and acting which were well identified by teachers as a spotlighted character. During the years 2005 to 2011 she had won awards as a member of drama teams at inter provincial school level, all Island school contests also specially by the Sri Lanka Shakespeare theatre.

Erandi had been an active member of the school’s drama team also the conductor of school choir for a number of years.Apart from singing had excelled as an instrumentalist as a flutist. In addition, Erandi had studied Eastern and Western music too, having undergone ‘voice training” under expertise personnel.

Apart from talent oozing out from her in all areas of music arena deviating from music Erandi had successfully finalized higher studies with a Merchandising degree at SLITA ( Sri Lanka Institute of Textile and Apparel)In addition she is presently undergoing a course in higher national diploma in English language at SLIATE.The above courses had enticed Erandi to take up an appointment as a ‘merchandiser’ at Star Garments for two years and thereafter opted to commence another vocation as a teacher ,to date to be a teacher in a reputed International school (Crescent ) with a view to pursue an enhanced career in her music field as time is available in adequate extents.

After her turning point at Derana dream star contest which she herself believes , it was her perseverance, dedication and innate talents that had attributed vastly to her noteworthy successes which is sans any hereditary affiliations. After her “Ravana” song her next song was “Kalu Kolla’ a gift from Derana authorities which most singers who had impressed are afforded the opportunity, the “Oba ha mohothak” song. Erandi was selected to sing the trailer song of film “dekala purudu kenek”,the theme song of tele drama “Haratha Hera” produced by Randika Nanayakkara himself a prolific tele dram actor , a duet with stalwart Gayantha Wijeratne which was telecast on ITN, then the theme song for Poya day tele drama of TV Dearana. “sasara piyawara”. Her song ”kerella” song was released on Independence day 2020,”api seeruwaen” song and “samanala sirasin” then a remix of popular song of HR Jothipala. Also she released her video song “Sandarani” which too was a hit. A few more songs are pending completion.

Erandi was born to parents Anura and Nilmini Ranasinghe in Pasyala.Dad is working in Qatar while Mum is a housewife. She is married two ago to Thiwanka Ranaweera an Assistant Manager at Papparich, a catering firm who assists her in her music arena as she is having a rather busy schedule in music as well as in the Crescent International school.

Erandi had been chosen by the dream Star season 2 Upekha Nirmani who is the brainchild of the female singing quartet ‘Kochchi’ which was formed about three years ago along with Nirasha Natali and Tashni Perera. Erandi is an integral member of this singing quartet adding her expertise and the rquired ‘spice’ to the female quartet which is very popular. To date the entire country is aware of the first foursome female singing group. .They have performed admirably on many platforms and several television channels to mesmerise audiences making them enthralled. All four girls have participated in the Derana dream star reality programs performing admirably.

Erandi has climbed to an unprecedented tall height in pursuing a singing career during the past six years.This could be attributed to her perseverance, innate talent combined with her rare ‘screen’ tonal voice colour. All music lovers would wish Erandi a blossoming singing vocation ahead as a highly hailed sought-after competent vocalist.

