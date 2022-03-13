Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 13th March 2022 – 4th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 13th March 2022 – 4th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

“CRICKET-COMMENTS”-by Des Kelly

ICC T20 World Cup launch SQUAD Sri Lanka Facebook Group

Christine Goonewardena

Prime minister Scott Morrison Linked In

Good News ﻿From Jayam March 15, 2022 Pls Scroll Down ﻿35 items

Lakmal motivation to spur Lankans on- By Trevine Rodrigo in Melbourne (eLanka Sports editor)

Sri Lankan born entrepreneur makes it onto FT1000 Europe’s fastest growing companies 2022

Anton Roux appointed as fielding coach of Sri Lanka

Noel News

Lord Mayor – Adrian Schrinner’s Letter of Acknowledgement for Sri Lanka Day held by The Federation of Sri Lankan Organisations in Queensland

New book on Sirimavo Bandaranaike brings out rare photos of late leader’s decades of public life

A KELLY KLASSIC – by Des Kelly – BROOKS AND DUNN THIS IS WHERE THE COWBOY RIDES AWAY

The Song that hits the world to preserve our Earth against the detrimental effects of climate change. Sung by the Pop king of Asia- by Dr harold Gunatillake

Sprint Sensation – Jabir Junaid

Couch for sale 400+ year old Couch for sale (Brisbane)

Helmut Lotti The Crooners – by Patrick Ranasinghe

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 96 11 03 2022

Health & Views March 1st issue 2022 – by Dr harold Gunatillake

Rock-hewn Buddha Statue of Dowa Cave Temple By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Is cloud technology changing security of distributed data processing in AI? -by Aditya Abeysinghe

International Women’s Day – Women for Women – by Uma Panch

SUNDAY CHOICE – IS YOUR CROSS TOO HEAVY TO BEAR?

We’re positively ancient

SATHMANI POSSESSING HEREDITARY AND INNATE TALENT A PHENOMINAL ARTISTE AT APEX OF CELEBRITY – by Sunil Thenabadu

Richardson eyes international return in Sri Lanka – by Jack Paynter

Three women on a “palu” tree – by GEORGE BRAINE

KAVINGA THE PHENOMINAL TELEVISION BRADCASTER AND RENOWNED ACTOR AT APEX OF FAME – by Sunil Thenabadu

Indunil Mini Keta ( Ruwan mali ) | Christine Gunawardena | 7 NOTES | Siyatha TV | 29 – 06 – 2019

REMINISCING Dr. LIONEL ALGAMA, MUSIC MAESTRO ON HIS 14TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY – by Sunil Thenabadu

Our Health, Our Security, Our Choice | Sharmila Anandasabapathy, M.D. | TEDxBaylorCollegeofMedicine – YouTube Inbox

Empowering women across all communities; The Body Shop celebrates International Women’s Day

First Impressions Kandy Sri Lanka

Riding High on Ocean Waves-by Hannah Ellis Petersen

Lakmini blends academic and skilfulness to achieve aesthetic splendour – by Sunil Thenabadu

52 is not the age to leave, says Muralitharan-by By Bipin Dani

Bill Forbes – Funeral Details Online – Tuesday 22nd March 2022

eLanka Cartoons by Max Gerreyn

John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB) – Sri Lanka – STOCK MARKET WEEKLY 11-03-2022 John Keells Stock Brokers (JKSB)

Special incentive for migrant worker remittances for New Year

UDA completes Rs. 210 m beautification of Galle Fort area

UDA completes Rs. 210 m beautification of Galle Fort area

Obituary Notices February

 

