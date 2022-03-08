International Women’s Day – Women for Women – by Uma Panch

“We know that when women are empowered, they immeasurably improve the lives of everyone around them—their families, their communities, and their countries.” – Prince Harry, ‘Duke Of Sussex.’

It’s 2022, and we are still seeing campaigns for global social causes like domestic violence, gender equality and women’s rights.

March 8 is International Women’s Day – a day to celebrate the strength, talents, abilities, and many accomplishments of the women in your life. Dear women, this is your day!

Let’s raise our voice against any form of bias and create a positive and uplifting environment for all women worldwide.

Let’s join to bring peace, diversity, and inclusivity to the world, and it all starts with our mindset.

Will you help #BreakTheBais?

Show Your Moxie: Be a Fantastic Female Role Model and break the bias.

Check out this podcast to learn how to be a Fantastic Role Model.

https://bit.ly/3HMlsBl

