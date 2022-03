Couch for sale: 400+ year old Couch for sale (Brisbane)

This couch belonged to the Keppitipola family, and is over 400 yrs old. The seller’s children are not interested, hence the reason they have decided to sell.

The location is in Waterford which is exactly halfway between Brisbane and the Gold Coast. It is in good condition…and the rattan was changed to that modern stuff.

Highest offer over $5,000

Brisbane – phone: 0427 695 130

Email: bvpbegonia80@gmail.com