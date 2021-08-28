Fans Have Already Deduced Who The Final Two Women Will Be On ‘The Bachelor’- by Jess Pullar

The Bachelor Australia has flown by this year, and only a handful of contestants are now left in the running to take home Jimmy Nicholson’s final red rose.

But despite several major contenders left in the running—each of whom have struck up a clear connection with the 32-year-old pilot—there’s two women who are clear frontrunners for the coveted final-two slot.

Holly Kingston and Brooke Cleal created buzz from the start. Brooke being the initial standout with a charming first meet and greet with Bachelor Jimmy.

The 27-year-old gifted him a Sri Lankan love cake—an ode to her own heritage—and Jimmy was clearly impressed (and understandably, a little tongue-tied).

Then there was Holly, whose immediate connection with the Bachelor was next to none as they engaged in deeper meaningful chats from the get-go.

Here, we look at the two women fans are convinced will be Jimmy’s finalists.