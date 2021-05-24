Felicitas Appathurai places wreath representing SL Community

Source:Dailymirror

Felicitas Appathurai (AKA Girla), aged 97, was nominated by Roderick Hillikerto to be given the honour of placing a wreath representing the Sri Lankan Community at the 2021 Dawn Service held at the Alfred Square Cenotaph Parramatta on Sunday, 25 April, 2021. What an honour it was!!! She did a great job witnessed by a crowd of approximately 1,000 and family.

Felicitas at age 19, worked as a Radar Plotter with the Royal Ceylon Air Force during World War II and to this day talks very fondly about her role which certainly added to the glory of her task.

It now seems that love of her service with the Armed Forces during World War II has filtered through to her grandchildren and great grandchildren – she has two grandsons in the Victorian Police Force, two great grandsons with the Australian Defence Force and an 18-year-old great granddaughter who plans to join the NSW Police Force this year.

Congratulations Felicitas – you made yourself, all your family and friends very proud to share in your joy

Here’s a pic from the memorable event :