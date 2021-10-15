Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Felicitation Ceremony – paying tributes to Dr. Siri Kannangara, Dr. Shelton Premarathne, Dr. Don Wickrama & Dr. Seneviratne Banda – 20th March 2022 (Sydney event)

Felicitation Ceremony – paying tributes to Dr. Siri Kannangara, Dr. Shelton Premarathne, Dr. Don Wickrama & Dr. Seneviratne Banda – 20th March 2022 (Sydney event)

Felicitation Ceremony

 

You are cordially invited to the ceremonial evening of paying tribute to

DR. SIRI KANNANGARA
DR. DON WICKRAMA
DR. SHELTON REMARATHNE
DR. SENEVIRATNA BANDA

recognizing their valuable contribution to the
Sri Lankan community

SUNDAY 20th MARCH 2022

DRESS CODE FORMAL

This Event is for the fully Covid vaccinated

To reserve your seat please contact
sajith 0435 189 112
Aruna 0422 092 105

BSB: 112879 A/CNo:426 437533 A/C Name : MCD Senevirathne
Email your name and payment details to receive the invitation
groupfelicitation@gmail.com
Organised by the members of Sri Lankan community in
in collaboration with
Sri Lankan
Doctors Association
.New South Wales
Sydney Sri Lankan Lions

