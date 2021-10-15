by In

Felicitation Ceremony – paying tributes to Dr. Siri Kannangara, Dr. Shelton Premarathne, Dr. Don Wickrama & Dr. Seneviratne Banda – 20th March 2022 (Sydney event)

Felicitation Ceremony

You are cordially invited to the ceremonial evening of paying tribute to

DR. SIRI KANNANGARA

DR. DON WICKRAMA

DR. SHELTON REMARATHNE

DR. SENEVIRATNA BANDA

recognizing their valuable contribution to the

Sri Lankan community

SUNDAY 20th MARCH 2022

DRESS CODE FORMAL

This Event is for the fully Covid vaccinated

To reserve your seat please contact

sajith 0435 189 112

Aruna 0422 092 105

BSB: 112879 A/CNo:426 437533 A/C Name : MCD Senevirathne

Email your name and payment details to receive the invitation

groupfelicitation@gmail.com

Organised by the members of Sri Lankan community in

in collaboration with

Sri Lankan

Doctors Association

.New South Wales

Sydney Sri Lankan Lions