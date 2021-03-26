Film Director Mrs.Sumitra Peries (wife of late Lester James Peries) celebrates her 87th birthday – Kumar de Silva (of ‘Bonsoir’ fame) and his daughter dedicates a cover version of the song ‘Ganga Addara’ to her on her birthday – sent to eLanka by Neranjan de Silva

Film Director Mrs.Sumitra Peries (wife of late Lester James Peries) celebrated her 87th birthday on 24th March 2021. Kumar de Silva (of ‘Bonsoir’ fame) and his daughter who have known the Peries family for around 35 years, decided to dedicate a cover version of the song ‘Ganga Addara’ to her on her birthday. Mrs. Sumitra Peries was the director of the film of the same name.

Ganga Addara – Anarkali and Kumar

Sumitra Peries – Birthday presentation

On the morning of the 24th (on her birthday) Kumar and I visited Mrs. Peries, sang Happy Birthday and she cut her birthday cake. The video of that, along with Kumar’s introduction and the formal presentation of the song to her is shown below: