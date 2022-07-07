Financial Review: ‘We made the right decision’: India is top source of migrants

“We thought Australia would be better for us given we had a small child and, with the recent gun violence, it looks like we made the right decision,” Mr Sarkar told The Australian Financial Review.

He, his wife and their 12-year-old son are also fond of the Australian lifestyle and the stronger safety net that comes with Medicare and better access to childcare.

“Cricket was of course another attraction – I was missing this a lot in the US,” he said.

Lifestyle and convenience

Sheba Nandkeolyar, who was the first female chair of the Australia India Business Council, said Indian professional migrants were strongly represented in the finance, accounting, health, IT, property and marketing sectors.

But she added that they were increasingly moving into the start-up space, like Mr Sarkar, with more than 60 per cent of applicants in a NextGen Startups in Australia program she helped run having an Indian background.

“The US has always been the No. 1 destination in terms of making money for an Indian migrant, while it also has good universities for their children,” Ms Nandkeolyar told the Financial Review.

“However, there has been a slight shift lately where more Indians are keen for lifestyle and convenience, where Australia scores hugely.

“Australian universities are gradually picking up on their reputation too, which is another reason they are keen to migrate here.”

Ms Nandkeolyar, herself an Indian professional migrant who moved to Australia in 2000 before starting Sydney-based advertising and marketing agency MultiConnexions, celebrated the census data released this week.

“More brown, less white,” she said. “The Indian migration has thundered ahead, and it is good for Australia bringing in more educated professionals who are tech-savvy and global citizens.

“The professional migrants from India are highly aspirational, educated and they will grow the Australian economy through their entrepreneurial skills and professional qualifications.

“More professional migration, whether from India or elsewhere, can and will only benefit Australia.”