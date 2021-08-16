Former SL ruggerite Siddik passes away

Source:Dailynews

Former Isipathana College, CR and FC, Kandy SC, and Sri Lanka ruggerite Sheham Siddik passed away yesterday, at the age of 57 years due to COVID-19.

Siddik represented Isipathana from 1977 until 1982 and toured with the Sri Lanka Youth Rugby Team for the Asian Schools Rugby Tournament in 1979, 1980, and 1982.

He later represented CR and FC from 1982 to 1991 and also played for Kandy SC and after hanging his boots he served as a rugby selector.