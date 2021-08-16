Prasad Jayasanka the table tennis star from Vidyartha-by Upananda Jayasundera

Twenty three year old Prasad Jayasanka de Silva is an old boy of Vidyartha College,Kandy who is a talented Table Tennis player under the guidance of Buddhika Dikkumbura and Gayan Liyanage, two outstanding Table Tennis coaches of the School.

Prasad started his TT career at the age of five years as he was admitted to the School and he continued his studies and finished the G.C.E.(A/L) in the Commerce stream. In the year 2012 at the Junior National TT Championship he became the Under 12 mixed doubles champion and in 2014 he secured the Under 21 singles title. In 2015 at the Senior National TT Championship he became Runners-up at the Men’s Singles event at the Under 21 age category. He won Gold medals at the Table tennis championship conducted by the Ministry of Sports at the National Festival from 2013 to 2017 but in the year 2014 he won only a Silver medal.

Again in 2015 and 2016 he secured the Under 18 Boys doubles championship and at the Open men’s Singles championship in 2017 conducted by the Colombo Municipal Council Sports Dept. became the Runenrs-Up. Prasad was the Boys TT champion at the Isuru Devapriya Challenge trophy open All Island Ranking TT championship in the year 2017 and in the same year he participated at the Inter Club League TT tournament of the Under 17 Mercantile TT Championship.

At International level first he represented Sri Lanka National TT team in the year 2016 for the South Asian Games held in Shilong – Guwathi,India and secured a Silver Medal in the team event. Before that in 2015 he represented the Sri Lanka National team for the Commonwealth TT Championship held in India and in the same year participated at the South Asian Junior TT Championship in India and won a Silver Medal at the Junior Boys’ team event.

At the Asian Junior TT Championship in 2015 held in Malaysia he got the 11th place and at the same Championship held in Pakistan he received a Bronze Medal and another Bronze at the doubles event. In 2013 at the South Asian Junior Cadet TT Championship held in India he won a Silver Medal at the Cadet Boys’team event and a Bronze in the singles event.

Prasad received the School Junior colours in three consecutive years and school senior colorus from 2013 to 2016. He was awarded the Best Sports Star of Vidyartha College,Kandy in the year 2015 and Sri Lanka Table Tennis colours in 2015 & 2016 at the College Colours award ceremony and received a Gold Medal

After leaving School he is continuing his Table Tennis practices to remain as a National player as well as an

International player and he is thankful to his Table tennis coaches and the Principal of the School for the guidance given to him. His intention is to get employment in a Firm to continue his sports to come to International level.