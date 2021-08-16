Nallur Kovil makes vaccination card mandatory for devotees-By Dinasena Ratugamage

Source:Island

Devotees desirous of taking part in poojas at Jaffna Nallur Kovil would have to present their vaccination cards from 15 August, its administrators announced on Thursday night.

The Kovil administrators said that only a maximum of 100 devotees could take part in religious activities at a time. Those decisions were taken at the request of health officials.