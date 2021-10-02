Generation Gap – by Des Kelly

A most interesting comparison between the two present generations.

We never really stop to think about this particular subject nowadays, but when I did receive this post from my good friend Chris Lawton, I decided that here was something that all e’Lanka readers would love to read, and so be it.

As I have always said, there is nothing better than reading interesting articles that tell it exactly as it is, so thank you, Chris., for your contribution to e’Lanka.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.

Generation Gap – A most unhappy conclusion.

Comparison between the two present “Generations” .

A youngster asked his father: “How did you people live before with-

No access to technology

No aeroplanes

No internet

No computers

No dramas

No TVs

No air cons

No cars

No mobile phones?”

His Dad replied:

“Just like how your generation lives today with –

No prayers

No compassion

No honor

No respect

No character

No shame

No modesty

No time planning

No sports

No reading”

“We, the people that were born between 1940-1980 are the blessed ones. Our life is a living proof:

While playing and riding bicycles, we never wore helmets.

After school, we played until dusk. We never watched TV.

We played with real friends, not internet friends.

If we ever felt thirsty, we drank tap water not bottled water.

We never got ill although we used to share the same glass of juice with four friends.

We never gained weight although we used to eat a lot of rice everyday.

Nothing happened to our feet despite roaming bare-feet.

our mother and father never used any supplements to keep us healthy.

We used to create our own toys and play with them.

Our parents were not rich. They gave us love, not worldly materials.

We never had cellphones, DVDs, play station, XBox, video games, personal computers, internet chat – but we had real friends.

We visited our friends’ homes uninvited and enjoyed food with them.

unlike your world, we had relatives who lived close by so family time and ties were enjoyed together.

We may have been in black and white photos but you will find colourful memories in those photos.

We are a unique and, the most understanding generation, because *we are the last generation who listened to their parents*.

*Also , the first who have had to listen to their children.*

and we are the ones who are still smarter and helping you now to use the technology that never existed while we were your age!!!

We are a *LIMITED* edition!

So you’d better –

Enjoy us.

Learn from us.

Treasure us.

Before we disappear from Earth and your lives.”

