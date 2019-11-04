





Gethsemane Radio Show – by Kerrigan La-Brooy

Welcome to the Gethsemane Radio Show – Wednesday 7-8 pm and Saturday 1-2 pm on 97.7 FM – 3SER Casey Radio. You can listen in all around Australia and all over the world. You can also chat to us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gethsemaneradio

As you’re host Kerrigan La-Brooy is happy to present a show which involves families and the community – Filled with fun, entertainment, music, interviews, events and requests. If you like Gospel, Country, Rock and Roll, Reggae, Blues, Jazz, Contemporary and most genres of music, well there’s something for all of you. If you’re an act that would like to be interviewed and share your talent on air, or you have a community based event in the making, please feel free to contact me at the radio station or on my mobile 0404 875 647. Cheers and stay blessed 🙂

Listen to: Gethsemane Radio Show # 4: https://soundcloud.com/user-968689524/4-gethsemane-radio-show-wed-23-10-19?fbclid=IwAR03jP2n5xs7ENuaf2oEnJFX2I6roETjsEkP8BxGNNDjCpoJ3uR6XYnr1o0

Kerrigan.

Senior Pastor, Planter: Gethsemane Church

Founder, Creator: Gethsemane Charity

Person of the Year 2019

City of Casey Volunteer Pair Award Winner 2018

City of Casey Citizen of the Year Nominee 2018 & 2019

Holt Australia Day Award Winners 2018 & 2019

Victorian Premier’s Volunteer Championship Award 2019 for Leadership.

Gethsemane Charity Group Award Nominees 2018 & 2019

Lindsay King Arts Award Nominee 2018 & 2019

Radio Presenter, 97.7 3SER, Casey Radio

Event Organiser, Clyde Carols by Candlelight

kerriganlabrooy@bigpond.com – 0404 875 647





