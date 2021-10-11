Good News ﻿From Jayam

Good News

Plans to Bring the Children’s World Closer to Them – President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said plans are being implemented to bring the children’s world closer to them expeditiously. President Rajapaksa in his message to mark World Children’s Day which fell on October 1, said the restrictions imposed on the imagination of the entire generation of children and their world are many in the face of the current global pandemic. “The school classroom and the playground are still at a distance from our children. It has become a priority of the government to revive all those lost aspirations of the nation’s children in a secure manner. All our plans are being implemented to bring the children’s world closer to them expeditiously.

A Proud Grandfather – President Rajapaksa

Finally Gets to see his Granddaughter

President Rajapakasa took the opportunity to see his grand daughter for the first time in Los Angeles, when he went to the USA to attend the United Nations General Assembly. The beautiful baby girl is the daughter of President Rajapaksa’s son Manoj and daughter in law Sewandi.

Yohani to be Made

Tourism Brand Ambassador

Young singing sensation Yohani de Silva is to be made a brand ambassador to promote Sri Lanka’s tourism industry in line with the Expo 2020 exhibition in Dubai. Subject minister Prasanna Ranatunga has informed the Cabinet that a cultural variety show with Yohani is planned as part of the National Day of Sri Lanka feature at the global festival on 3 January next year. Also, there are plans to release a music video that she writes and sings on the journey highlighting the beauty of Sri Lanka, he has said. Yohani rose to global fame with her cover version of ‘Menike Mage Hithe’, reaching nearly 140 million views on YouTube.

Karolina Portsenko Plays Yohani’s Menike Mage Hithe at Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, Ca.

Gamini Jayasinghe’s Birthday Celebrated with a Fundraiser in Bradbury, Ca.

Gamini Jayasinghe celebrated his birthday on October 9th with a fundraising Dinner Party at him and his wife Nalini’s beautiful residence in Bradbury, Ca. Over one hundred guests were invited to the event and all indicators pointed

to a successful evening of charity for a good cause. All revenues from the fundraiser will be sent to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital c/o Dr. Chaturi Senanayake in Colombo, to help in the treatment of sick children with Covid 19.

Robin Vanranzow’s 80th Birthday Party

in Glendale, Ca.

Robin Vanranzow of Glendale, Ca. celebrated his 80th birthday with a party thrown by his wife Susan for friends and family. Robin’s daughter Susie Upton produced a beautiful presentation of photos of Robin in his youth. Photo also shows Robin’s grandson Von Upton. The event was catered with hoppers and wonderful curries by Asanka.

Sashee Chandran – Tea Drops

For Bringing Innovation to the Tea Industry

The daughter of immigrants from China and Sri Lanka, Sashee Chandran grew up steeped in the ritual of making tea. But the slow process of brewing loose-leaf tea didn’t fit into her Silicon Valley tech schedule as a digital marketer at eBay. After tinkering in her kitchen, she finely ground and compressed the leaves into a product that simply dissolves in water—no tea bags or strainers required. Fast-forward five years and Tea Drops, the company, has raised $8.4 million to date and is on track to pull in eight figures in revenue in 2021. The product is on shelves in 2,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods and Costco.

Former Cricket Captain Arjuna Ranatunge

Event at Residence of

Malith and Shashika Mendis in Camarillo, Ca

(Photos by Moran Moran)

“Meet former Sri Lankan cricket stars” event organized by Century cricket club was held at the residence of Malith and Shashika Mendis in Camarillo, CA on the 19th of September 2021. The guest of honor for this event was former World Cup winning Sri Lankan cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunge. Also present was former SL fast bowler Dilhara Fernando and Pulasthi Guneratne. Former SL selector and current USA selector Sajith Fernando was also present. Century CC was supported by many sponsors which included JMed, Boeing company and many more generous donors.

How Merck’s Antiviral Pill Could

Change the Game for COVID-19

A new drug by Merck significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death in people who take it early in the course of their COVID-19 illness, according to the interim results of a major study released. It is the first oral antiviral found to be effective against this coronavirus. People who took this drug, called molnupiravir—four pills twice a day for five days—within five days of showing symptoms were about half as likely to be hospitalized as those taking the placebo. They were also less likely to die, with eight deaths in the placebo group reported within a month of treatment and none in those who received the medicine.

Jayam’s Choice

“Don’t Cry For Me Argentina”

by Madonna

Mihiri Tillakaratne of Los Angeles, Ca. Appointed Associate Editor at “Lion’s Roar”

Mihiri Tillakaratne recently became an Associate Editor at Lion’s Roar, where she focuses on Asian American Buddhist stories. Lion’s Roar, the largest-circulation Buddhist print and online publication in the English language, consists of Lion’s Roar magazine, the journal Buddhadharma, and the Lion’s Roar podcast. As a Sri Lankan American Theravada Buddhist, Mihiri knows how important it is to highlight the complexity of Asian American Buddhist communities on a national and international scale. Mihiri Tillakaratne is a PhD Candidate in Ethnic Studies and Gender, Women, and Sexuality at UC Berkeley, where she researches the Sri Lankan diaspora. She has a M.A. in Asian American Studies (UCLA) and a M.A. in Ethnic Studies (UC Berkeley), and graduated from Harvard with a major in History and a minor in Religion. Mihiri is the director of I Take Refuge, a documentary on Sri Lankan American Buddhist identity, and the founder of Sri Lankan Americans for Social Justice.

Fearless Voice” – A Tribute to Sunil Perera by Rukshan Perera

Bandula Egodage Re-Appointed Industrial Association of Sri Lanka (IASL) Chairman

The Industrial Association of Sri Lanka (IASL), an approved trade association under the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and the apex body representing industries and manufacturing companies in Sri Lanka, held its 30th Annual General Meeting via a virtual platform recently. Bandula Egodage representing Nestlé Lanka PLC was unanimously re-elected as the Chairman of the Association. Sanjev Perera of Vision Fund Lanka was re-elected as the Senior Vice Chairman and Brahaman Balaratnarajah of Haycarb PLC as Vice Chairman for 2021/22.

Rukee Throws Birthday Party

for Husband Shaheen Ghazaly

Sri Lankan Community in

Staten Island, New York

Che Guevara Visits Ceylon (Circa 1959)

Ernesto Che Guevara visited Ceylon to look into the rubber planting methods adopted in the country. He visited the Yahala Kele rubber estate in Horana and planted a Mahogany plant on August 7, 1959 which today has grown into a giant tree. He also visited sugar brokers to ensure continuity of sales of Cuban sugar to Ceylon.

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

October 6th, 2021

A sense of urgency often helps readers. An exclusive with ARJUN, YouTube’s most viewed UK Asian artist tops Prime Group Kaleidoscope, plus the Nobel, puffy sails, top earning leaders, an Island Girl & economic roadmaps.

Obituaries – Sad News

Arnold Arseculeratne (77) Arnold was one of eight children to Henry and Louisa Arseculeratne. He was preceded in death by his elder brothers Eric, Rex, Felix, Sherwin, and his sister Edna. He is survived by his wife Indra, his two sons, Louis and Angus, and his grand daughter Macey, his brother Shelton, as well as several nieces and nephews spread out across the United States. Arnold was well known in the Sri Lankan community for assisting those in need and gave himself tirelessly to lend a helping hand. He always carried a smile, and will forever be missed. There was a memorial service for him at

St. Anthony’s Church on October 7th. in Gardena, CA.

Dr. Bede Muller (96) passed away in NSW, Australia.

Husband of late Thelma. Father of Phillip, late Stephen and Leon. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 noon on Monday October 11, 2021 at

St Ambrose’s Catholic Church

2 Burke Street

Concord West , NSW

Attendance will be subject to prevailing Covid restrictions.

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

JAPCHAI (Korean Noodle Speciality)

Ingredients

4 cooked potions of dangmeon cooked sweet potato starch noodles

1 Carrot, peeled and julienned

1/2 Onion, cut into 1/4″ slices

2 cups oyster mushrooms, cut into bitesized pieces

1 1/2 TBSP white granulated sugar

3 TBSP Soya Sauce

2 tspn.vegetable oil

Pinch of Black Pepper (optional)

1 tspn. roasted Sesame seeds (optional)

STEP 1

If Danmyeon noodles are long, carefully cut

the noodles with scissors to make them fit

the diameter of the diameter of the inner pot.

Lay the noodles in a criss-cross pattern to prevent

clumping.

STEP 2

Lay the Carrots, Onions and mushrooms on top

of noodles.

STEP 3.

In a small bowl, whisk sugar, soy sauce, vegetable oil,

and 3/4 cup of water until well combined.

Drizzle liquid over the vegetables and noodles.

These quantities are sufficient to serve four or you

can serve it as a side dish. I once served it with a

Sri Lankan Shrimp Curry and it was very nice.You

can even put some sauteed Shrimp in a little Chilli

Sauce (not too much) or just drizzle with a spoon on

top of the whole dish.

Should you have any questions or requests, please

email me and I will be happy to help you.

This Korean Dish is absolutely lovely to look at and

a treat in it’s light but interesting flavours.

I am answering the first question which you will send.

The DANGMEON (sweet potato starch noodles) is not

difficult to find in the Asian Markets and are sold in

packets.

Simple to make and is not drowned in different flavors.

Enjoy this quick to make Dish.

romadezoysa1@gmail.com

