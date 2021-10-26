Good News ﻿From Jayam November 1, 2021 Pls Scroll Down ﻿30 items

Good News From Jayam

November 1, 2021

President Assures Constitutional Amendments

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday assured that action would be taken to amend the Constitution and introduce a new Electoral System to the people as promised. President Rajapaksa said corruption and fraud would not be tolerated and that all officials should work for the people by making a commitment in this regard. The Government will not offer any excuses but will forge ahead with its development and welfare drive, he added. President Rajapaksa was addressing a ceremony as the chief guest at the Sri Lanka Army’s 72nd Anniversary event at the Gajaba Regiment Headquarters in Saliyapura, Anuradhapura.

“Our Goal is One Million Chinese Tourists to Sri Lanka” Dr. Palitha Kohona

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to China Dr. Palitha Kohona speaking at the Innovation and Development of Cities Summit, attended by many Chinese tour operators and environmental NGOs, encouraged Chinese tour groups to direct at least a million tourists to Sri Lanka. These attractions were on top of its magnificent historical sites, sacred Buddhist places of worship, including the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy, the fragrant tea gardens and kilometers and kilometers of unspoilt and uncrowded beaches, capped by a million smiling faces and unmatched hospitality. Later the giant Caissa Travel Group (among the top five in China) made a firm commitment to the Ambassador to make its best efforts to send one million tourists to Sri Lanka when travel restrictions are lifted.

Japanese Girls Sing Sri Lankan National Anthem at Minamate Peace Pagoda

Jonathan Sassani of San Francisco Surprised Wife Jenai on Their Wedding Anniversary

With a Trip to Bora Bora

MediTech Data Founder Dilip Niranjan Enters into Pivotal Agreement with World Renowned Technologist

Dilip Niranjan, Founder CEO of MediTech Data International Inc. (Los Angeles, USA) & MediTech Data International Private Limited (Colombo, Sri Lanka), joined hands with Dr. Yasantha Rajakarunanayake in a major endeavor for using artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare and cyber security sectors. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, calls Yasantha the smartest person at Princeton when they were students there and credits vicariously being part of the birth of Amazon. Yasantha, a technologist and inventor, owns nearly a hundred patents from satellite communications to the chips in your iPhone, Android, Bluetooth, and WIFI. MediTech Data, led by Dilip Niranjan, has a strong reputation for reliability and innovation and provides the entire gamut of IT services from Consulting and Support Services, Application Design & Development, to Cyber Security & Advanced Networks, and solutions for medical IT infrastructure, ePHI maintenance, and EMR / EHR IT. The joint collaboration would take MediTech to the next level as an industry pioneer in using AI in healthcare and cyber security, a field that Yasantha has already carried out ground-breaking work, including the detection of cancer from CT with 95% accuracy.

Dr. Nandi Jasentuliyana, Dr. Mrs. Karunatilaka, Dr. Yasantha Rajakarunanayake, Dr. Richard Gunasekara,

Dr. Karunatilake, Shanthi Jasentuliyana, Wathsala Niranjan, Randil Niranjan, Dilip Niranjan at a felicitation dinner at the Pacific Palms Resort on October 22, 2021.

Dr. Lakshman Makandura, Dr. Yasantha Rajakarunanayake and Dilip Niranjan

Dr. Yasantha Rajakarunanayake addressing the felicitation gathering at Pacific Palms Resort.

Gina and Jayam Rutnam, Dr. Lakshman Makandura,

Dr. Yasantha Rajakarunanayake, Randil Niranjan, Wathsala and Dilip Niranjan.

Dr. Mrs. C. Karunatilaka, Dr. Chula Karunatilaka, Dr. Yasantha Rajakarunanayake, Dr. Lakshman Makandura

Sizing Up The Port City of Colombo

Raja Edirisuriya

Rumesh Fernando Son of Shirani Kaushalya of Los Angeles, Ca. Married Joy Ganzon

Jayam’s Choice “All The Way” Celine Dion and Frank Sinatra

Manike Mage Hithe” Live Mashup Performance by Yohani

at Colombo Fashion week 2021

Pasyala Cashew Sellers Upbeat Over Arrival of Foreign Tour Groups

While welcoming the decision taken by the Government to open the country for foreign tour groups despite the Covide-19 pandemic situation, the traditional cashew sellers in Bataleeya Pasyala have requested Sri Lanka Tourism to help them promote their long standing cashew nut business after a lapse of several months.Making a written request to Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, Cashew Sellers Association (CSA), President Kalugama Aratchchige Surasinghe requested authorities to direct all local tour operators and tour guides and drivers who transport foreign tourists from Colombo to various destinations including Kandy, Kurunageala, Sigiriya, Dambulla and Kandalama along Kandy Road to make a brief pause at the cashew village at Bataleeya Pasyala to assist traders to revamp their lost business opportunities again.

Sri Lanka Muslim Association of California Sends Aid to Sri Lanka

A 40 ft container with 200 boxes of dry rations were shipped by the Sri Lanka Muslim Association of California ( SLMAC ) to Sri Lanka on September 26th. The lockdown due to the Pandemic has caused severe hardship to the SL community. The SLMAC was also able to donate $ 10,000 towards the purchase of Oxygen Sensors. This payment was made to the Sri Lanka Foundation. The SL foundation collected funds from many organizations here in Los Angeles and sent it to Sri Lanka.

New Bishop of Kandy – Dr. Valence Mendis

Pope Francis has appointed Dr. Valence Mendis as the new Bishop of Kandy. He succeeds Dr. Vianni Fernando, who has retired recently. Bishop Mendis will continue to be in charge of the Chilaw diocese as well. Born on 21 May 1958 at Koralawella in Moratuwa, he was ordained on 20 July 1985.

“I Still Call Sri Lanka Home”

Alston Koch Sings to the Prime Minister, Envoys and other Dignitaries

SUCCESS STORY – Foundation of Goodness

Reconciliation Through Language

The Foundation of Goodness is delighted to announce that our very own Kanthi Lanka, is the one of 8 teachers especially selected to teach Tamil Language via National Television for children who are unable to access online education during this pandemic! Ms Kanthi Lanka teaches Tamil Language for our beneficiaries at the Centre of Excellence in Seenigama and we are extremely proud of her achievement.Many congratulations to her and we wish her every success!

Old Josephian’s Sports Club

Past Presidents (Circa 2006)

Standing – Lalith Ganlath, Lakshman Silva, late Chrisso Fernando, Manik Pereira. Seated – late Derrick de Zoysa,

Felix Perumal, Harry de Sayrah, late Philip Kulatunga and Jermyn Fernando. Photo taken at Manik Pereira’s residence, roof garden.

Lahiru Madushanka Featured on Ada Derana Main News Bulletin about Editing

“Free by Noon” Movie

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

October 22nd, 2021

Record breakers, pot weddings and the Ave Maria add to discussions on mandatory jabs, fuel formulas and phobias. Here’s your happy dose of Prime Group Kaleidoscope!

Obituaries – Sad News

Hassina Leelaratne (73) of Los Angeles, a veteran journalist and editor of Sri Lanka Express, passed away on October 17th, 2021. Wife of late Deeptha Leelaratne Gamage (former editor of Sri Lanka Express) and mother of Sahan Gamage. Funeral was on October 24th at Angeleno Mortuary in Van Nuys, Ca.

Alice Robinson a longtime resident of Vancouver, Canada passed away September 6th, 2021. Beloved wife of Rodney. loving mother of Kevin and Stewart..sister in law of Father Theadore Robinson St Anthonys College Kandy..a devout Roman Catholic all her life.. the angels descended and took sweet Alice to walk among the saints. Sleep well Alice. you will be truly missed..

Patsy Rutnam

ISHAN ALI (Old boy of Wesley College/​Rugby Captain 1983) passed away in Eastvale,​ California,​ USA on September 30th. Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Raajioon. Husband of Shahnaaz,​ father of Tahani and Malik,​ son of M. Munaver (Ex-Army) and Nona Fareeda,​ son-in-law of Firoza and TB Badurdeen,​ brother of Roshan (Tyrone),​ Rohan (Terrance) and Roshina (Roshi),​ brother-in-law of Yasmin Muthaliph (USA),​ Danaina (USA),​ and Tuan Packeer (Australia),​ uncle of Akilah,​ Reina,​ Sumaiyah,​ Nyala,​ Johara,​ Azeem and Yamin. Janaaza took place on October 1st 2021 after Jummah prayers followed by Janaza prayers.

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

Pollo en Mole de Cacahuete

(Chicken with Peanut Mole Sauce)

Ingredients

1 4-pound stewing chicken,cut up

8 cups water

4 stalks celery with leaves

1 medium carrot, sliced

1 small onion, cut up

2 sprigs parsley

2 teaspoons instant chicken boullon

granules

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 of a ten ounce can (2/3cup)

tomatoes with green chillies

2 slices white bread (torn)

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

4 whole cloves

3 whole blackpepper corns

1/2 inch stick cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon chilli powder

1 small garlic, minced

METHOD

Place chicken pieces in Dutch Oven with water.

Add celery, carrot, onion, parsley, bouillon granules,

and pepper. Bring to boiling. Cover and cook over

low heat 2 to 21/2 hours or till chicken is tender.

Remove chicken pieces. Place in a 2 quart casserole.

Strain broth; skim off fat.Reserve 1 1/2 cups of the

broth for sauce (cover and refrigerate remaining broth

for another use.)

To prepare mole de cacahuate, in blender container

place the reserved chicken broth,tomatoes with green

chillies, bread, and peanut butter. Cover and blend till

smooth. Turn into 2-quart saucepan. With mortar and

pestle crush cloves, pepper corns, and cinnamon well:

add to saucepan long with chilli powder and garlic.

Bring to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered,

15 to 20 minutes or till thickened, stirring often.

Spoon mole de cacahuete over chicken in casserole.

Bake,covered,in 350* oven 30 to 40 minutes or till heated

through.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

