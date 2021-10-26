Good News ﻿From Jayam November 1, 2021 Pls Scroll Down ﻿30 items

Good News From Jayam
November 1, 2021
President Assures Constitutional Amendments
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday assured that action would be taken to amend the Constitution and introduce a new Electoral System to the people as promised. President Rajapaksa said corruption and fraud would not be tolerated and that all officials should work for the people by making a commitment in this regard. The Government will not offer any excuses but will forge ahead with its development and welfare drive, he added. President Rajapaksa was addressing a ceremony as the chief guest at the Sri Lanka Army’s 72nd Anniversary event at the Gajaba Regiment Headquarters in Saliyapura, Anuradhapura.
“Our Goal is One Million Chinese Tourists to Sri Lanka” Dr. Palitha Kohona
Ambassador of Sri Lanka to China Dr. Palitha Kohona speaking at the Innovation and Development of Cities Summit, attended by many Chinese tour operators and environmental NGOs, encouraged Chinese tour groups to direct at least a million tourists to Sri Lanka. These attractions were on top of its magnificent historical sites, sacred Buddhist places of worship, including the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy, the fragrant tea gardens and kilometers and kilometers of unspoilt and uncrowded beaches, capped by a million smiling faces and unmatched hospitality. Later the giant Caissa Travel Group (among the top five in China) made a firm commitment to the Ambassador to make its best efforts to send one million tourists to Sri Lanka when travel restrictions are lifted.
Japanese Girls Sing Sri Lankan National Anthem at Minamate Peace Pagoda
(Please click on arrow)
Jonathan Sassani of San Francisco Surprised Wife Jenai on Their Wedding Anniversary
With a Trip to Bora Bora
MediTech Data Founder Dilip Niranjan Enters into Pivotal Agreement with World Renowned Technologist
(Please click on arrow)
|
Dr. Nandi Jasentuliyana, Dr. Mrs. Karunatilaka, Dr. Yasantha Rajakarunanayake, Dr. Richard Gunasekara,
Dr. Karunatilake, Shanthi Jasentuliyana, Wathsala Niranjan, Randil Niranjan, Dilip Niranjan at a felicitation dinner at the Pacific Palms Resort on October 22, 2021.
Dr. Lakshman Makandura, Dr. Yasantha Rajakarunanayake and Dilip Niranjan
Dr. Yasantha Rajakarunanayake addressing the felicitation gathering at Pacific Palms Resort.
Gina and Jayam Rutnam, Dr. Lakshman Makandura,
Dr. Yasantha Rajakarunanayake, Randil Niranjan, Wathsala and Dilip Niranjan.
|
Sizing Up The Port City of Colombo
Raja Edirisuriya
Rumesh Fernando Son of Shirani Kaushalya of Los Angeles, Ca. Married Joy Ganzon
|
Manike Mage Hithe” Live Mashup Performance by Yohani
at Colombo Fashion week 2021
(Please click on arrow)
Pasyala Cashew Sellers Upbeat Over Arrival of Foreign Tour Groups
While welcoming the decision taken by the Government to open the country for foreign tour groups despite the Covide-19 pandemic situation, the traditional cashew sellers in Bataleeya Pasyala have requested Sri Lanka Tourism to help them promote their long standing cashew nut business after a lapse of several months.Making a written request to Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, Cashew Sellers Association (CSA), President Kalugama Aratchchige Surasinghe requested authorities to direct all local tour operators and tour guides and drivers who transport foreign tourists from Colombo to various destinations including Kandy, Kurunageala, Sigiriya, Dambulla and Kandalama along Kandy Road to make a brief pause at the cashew village at Bataleeya Pasyala to assist traders to revamp their lost business opportunities again.
Sri Lanka Muslim Association of California Sends Aid to Sri Lanka
|
www.utravel.com
New Bishop of Kandy – Dr. Valence Mendis
Pope Francis has appointed Dr. Valence Mendis as the new Bishop of Kandy. He succeeds Dr. Vianni Fernando, who has retired recently. Bishop Mendis will continue to be in charge of the Chilaw diocese as well. Born on 21 May 1958 at Koralawella in Moratuwa, he was ordained on 20 July 1985.
“I Still Call Sri Lanka Home”
Alston Koch Sings to the Prime Minister, Envoys and other Dignitaries
(Please click on arrow)
SUCCESS STORY – Foundation of Goodness
Reconciliation Through Language
The Foundation of Goodness is delighted to announce that our very own Kanthi Lanka, is the one of 8 teachers especially selected to teach Tamil Language via National Television for children who are unable to access online education during this pandemic! Ms Kanthi Lanka teaches Tamil Language for our beneficiaries at the Centre of Excellence in Seenigama and we are extremely proud of her achievement.Many congratulations to her and we wish her every success!
Old Josephian’s Sports Club
Past Presidents (Circa 2006)
Standing – Lalith Ganlath, Lakshman Silva, late Chrisso Fernando, Manik Pereira. Seated – late Derrick de Zoysa,
Felix Perumal, Harry de Sayrah, late Philip Kulatunga and Jermyn Fernando. Photo taken at Manik Pereira’s residence, roof garden.
Lahiru Madushanka Featured on Ada Derana Main News Bulletin about Editing
“Free by Noon” Movie
(Please click on arrow)
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo
October 22nd, 2021
(Please click on arrow)
Record breakers, pot weddings and the Ave Maria add to discussions on mandatory jabs, fuel formulas and phobias. Here’s your happy dose of Prime Group Kaleidoscope!
Obituaries – Sad News
|
Alice Robinson a longtime resident of Vancouver, Canada passed away September 6th, 2021. Beloved wife of Rodney. loving mother of Kevin and Stewart..sister in law of Father Theadore Robinson St Anthonys College Kandy..a devout Roman Catholic all her life.. the angels descended and took sweet Alice to walk among the saints. Sleep well Alice. you will be truly missed..
Patsy Rutnam
ISHAN ALI (Old boy of Wesley College/Rugby Captain 1983) passed away in Eastvale, California, USA on September 30th. Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Raajioon. Husband of Shahnaaz, father of Tahani and Malik, son of M. Munaver (Ex-Army) and Nona Fareeda, son-in-law of Firoza and TB Badurdeen, brother of Roshan (Tyrone), Rohan (Terrance) and Roshina (Roshi), brother-in-law of Yasmin Muthaliph (USA), Danaina (USA), and Tuan Packeer (Australia), uncle of Akilah, Reina, Sumaiyah, Nyala, Johara, Azeem and Yamin. Janaaza took place on October 1st 2021 after Jummah prayers followed by Janaza prayers.
Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen
Pollo en Mole de Cacahuete
(Chicken with Peanut Mole Sauce)
Ingredients
1 4-pound stewing chicken,cut up
8 cups water
4 stalks celery with leaves
1 medium carrot, sliced
1 small onion, cut up
2 sprigs parsley
2 teaspoons instant chicken boullon
granules
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 of a ten ounce can (2/3cup)
tomatoes with green chillies
2 slices white bread (torn)
2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
4 whole cloves
3 whole blackpepper corns
1/2 inch stick cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon chilli powder
1 small garlic, minced
METHOD
Place chicken pieces in Dutch Oven with water.
Add celery, carrot, onion, parsley, bouillon granules,
and pepper. Bring to boiling. Cover and cook over
low heat 2 to 21/2 hours or till chicken is tender.
Remove chicken pieces. Place in a 2 quart casserole.
Strain broth; skim off fat.Reserve 1 1/2 cups of the
broth for sauce (cover and refrigerate remaining broth
for another use.)
To prepare mole de cacahuate, in blender container
place the reserved chicken broth,tomatoes with green
chillies, bread, and peanut butter. Cover and blend till
smooth. Turn into 2-quart saucepan. With mortar and
pestle crush cloves, pepper corns, and cinnamon well:
add to saucepan long with chilli powder and garlic.
Bring to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered,
15 to 20 minutes or till thickened, stirring often.
Spoon mole de cacahuete over chicken in casserole.
Bake,covered,in 350* oven 30 to 40 minutes or till heated
through.
Makes 6 to 8 servings.
Please call me or email me with any questions or requests
you may have.
Happy Halloween