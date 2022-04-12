Good News From Jayam April 15, 2022 Pls Scroll Down 35 items

Sinhala Tamil New Year at Woodley Park,

Van Nuys, Ca. Saturday April 23rd

Wedding of Anuk Perera

(Son of Nihal and Ruchila Perera)

to Erika Torres at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Pasadena, Ca.

(Photos by Moran Moran)

ALSTON lifts barriers for SRI LANKA

in DUBAI at DUBAI EXPO

(Please click on arrow)

ALSTON KOCH brings a 12,000 + audience to their feet with his rendition of self written song ‘Climate Change’ & later singing live on DUBAI TV & EXPO TV to a captive audience. Showing his ‘instant mastery’ he suddenly changed the lyrics of the famous song ‘LOVE IS IN THE AIR’ to ‘DUBAI IS IN THE AIR ‘ to the delight of the cheering Dubai Audiences. Later, a special guest of the Royal Family he was invited to perform at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Picture below shows Alston with PRINCE FAISAL AL SAUD of Saudi Arabia. He hopes to be back in Los Angeles in June 2022.

Dr Deepthi Jayasekera, Infectious Disease Specialist Honored at Doctor’s Day Celebrations at Emanate Hospitals in Southern California

Infectious diseases specialists and ER physicians were honored at this year’s Doctors’ Day celebrations at Emanate Hospitals in Southern California this year. This felicitation ceremony marked the dedicated service they rendered to the patients and hospital staff with Covid-19 pandemic during last 2 years of Covid-19 pandemic. The Emanate Health Group encompass es Queen of the Valley hospital in West Covina , Intercommunity Hospital in Covina and Foothill Presbyterian hospital in Glendora.

Some Great Things Sri Lankans

Achieved in 2021

(Please click on arrow)

Letter From Dr Lalith Chandradasa

Los Angeles Consul General

(This is important)

Dear Sri Lankans living in the West Coast States in USA

Ministry Foreign Affairs in Sri Lanka by its circular No 60 /2022 / file No FA/OSL/2/1 has instructed all missions abroad to help in establishing a database of Sri Lankans living in their assigned territories.

The government is of the opinion that having a centralized database will be of value in facilitating various official purposes such as providing emergency / consular assistance, policy formulation, promoting engagement of overseas Sri Lankans in economic / development activities, etc

Having experienced the difficulties of not having a properly updated Database in providing services to you all during the recent Pandemic,we are sure that you will agree with us how difficult it would be without a current database in an extremely unlikely event similar to having to evacuate Sri Lankans from Russia and Ukraine.

We at the Consulate General requested all Sri Lankan Associations and Temples in the areas coming under the purview of the Consulate General at Los Angeles to help us in revising the database of Sri Lankans living in California by email dated November 3rd, 2021. We can not say that we are happy with the response we had from these institutions.

We have also tried to gather information regarding the number of Sri Lankans living here from the census department to be advised that they don’t have a separate category as Sri Lankans apart from the main catogery of Asians.

We will be thankful to you for providing your details using the link given below

Please be good enough to pass on this link and motivate your colleagues and friends also to do the same and help us to serve you all better.

https://forms.gle/Hfe6oqdQuVoKiaLMA

Ceylon Baithulmal Fund launches ‘Iconic Masjids of Ceylon’ coffee table book

Although Sri Lanka’s Muslims form nearly 10% of the population of Sri Lanka, a comprehensive work detailing their main places of worship and recording their history, evolution and architecture has been a long-felt need. This lacuna is now filled with a well-illustrated coffee table book ‘Iconic Masjids of Ceylon’ authored by Asiff Hussein and published by the Ceylon Baithulmal Fund. The book covers 31 iconic mosques of Sri Lanka from what is supposed to be the oldest standing mosque in the country, Masjidul Abrar in Beruwala said to have been built in the year 920 but embellished over the years to the ultra-modern Jamiah Naleemiah Mosque that has been compared to a flying saucer.

Angelina Jolie Visited Jaffna in 2013

Flew on Lionair’s Antonov Plane

Jayam’s Choice

“My Way”

(Please click on arrow)

Aruni Ganewatte of the Sri Lanka Youth Organization (SLYO) at the International Women’s Conference in Los Angeles

We have known her for her flair for rhythmic gymnastics. However Anna-Marie Ondaatje was recently back in the spotlight for another reason. She made her debut into the world of beauty pageants, an ambition she had been cherishing all these years, to follow the footsteps of her paternal great aunt Maureen Hingert who was runner-up Miss Universe 1955.

Enid Sirimanne of San Diego, Ca.

Celebrates 90th Birthday

Mrs. Enid Sirimanne, wife of late Mr. Ben Sirimanne, who was the original Prince Maname of Dr. Sarachchandra’s Sinhala theater classic “Maname”, Celebrated her 90th birthday on the 26th of February 2022. The event was held at Veranda Fireside Lounge & restaurant in San Diego, California. She was an English instructor at Colombo University & Katubedda University before she moved to the US in early 1990’s. She has 6 Children (one, oldest Son Jayantha passed away in 2012), 11 Grand Kids and 6 great grand kids. Ben Sirimanne was the original recording artist for the very popular Sinhala classic “ Anna Balan Sanda-Ran thatiyen” from Kundalakeshi drama.

304 Mile Per Hour in the Bugatti Chiron

(Please click on arrow)

Kushil Gunasekera of the Foundation of Goodness Saves 12 Cows From Slaughter

Dream Big – Ashan de Alwis

Head Prefect – St. Joseph’s College

“Dream big, work hard and never give up,”says Head Prefect of St. Joseph’s College, Colombo 10, Ashan De Alwis. Perfect Prefect features De Alwis who knows that in order to change the world around us, we need to first believe that we have, within ourselves, the power to change the world around us.

eople Finding People

ROYSTON WATTS

who is in Canada, he played sax in band Roger and the Webs. He worked for the Canadian Police.

“Although They Look Like Mafia”

These are two of the nicest people you can meet! Uncle Dennis and Nephew James in Los Angeles, Ca. (Circa 2001)

Adrika Sri Bawan’s Quest to Empower the Less Privileged Her Way

Adrika Sri Bawan, the 26-year-old Melbourne-based lawyer, banker and mentor was born in Colombo, Adrika was adopted by Sharmalee and Sri Bawan when she was three months old. After an intense two-year legal battle with Australian Immigration, two-year-old Adrika arrived to start a new life when she was diagnosed with hearing loss. Profoundly hearing-impaired, Adrika hears with the help of cochlear implants. A young woman who believes in life’s ‘second chances’, today she strives to champion the same for the less privileged. It was during the height of Melbourne’s lockdown in August last year that the young solicitor who was freshly admitted to the Bar stumbled upon the Royal College SEARCH project (Spoken English at Royal College Hostel) which was launched in July the same year.

New DG appointed for Dehiwela Zoo

Dr. Thilak Premakantha who has been appointed as the new Director General of the National Zoological Gardens Department assumed duties at the Department Headquarters at the Dehiwala Zoo. Accordingly, on the proposal made by Wildlife and Forest Resources Conservation Minister C.B. Rathnayake, the Cabinet approved the appointment of Dr. Thilak Premakantha to the post.

Majestic Tuskers of Sri Dalada Maligawa

The origin of the use of elephants in Buddhist processions and festivals in Sri Lanka dates back to the period of the introduction of Buddhism to the country by Ven. Arahat Mahinda Thera, during the reign of King Devanampiyatissa. There is an oral tradition that the use of elephants in processions commenced during the 18th century CE, when the Dalada Perahera, conducted in honour of the Sacred Tooth Relic of the Buddha, was connected with Esala Perahera, the annual procession held in Kandy.

“Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

April 8th. 2022

(Please click on arrow)

On our power-packed 100th programme, Prime Group Kaleidoscope celebrates the Sri Lankan people, discusses burning questions, checks out Grammy glams & Grammy mishaps plus gifts a vacation & yummy goodies.

Obituaries – Sad News

BERNARD WITHANAGE (Retired Sri Lanka Foreign Service) – husband of Yamuna Rambukpotha Withanage,​ father of Maheeka (Germany),​ Chithika (Canada),​ father-in-law of Tom and grandfather of Anuradh,​ passed away on 22nd March 2022. The funeral was held on 24th of March at Kasagahawatta Cemetery.

Fazli Sameer’s Book About Nuwara Eliya

“A Little Piece of Sri Lanka”

Available on Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09TZM866J/ref=sr_1_3?crid=6P8FURKNJZAL&keywords=fazli+sameer&qid=1647232345&sprefix=fazli+samee%2Caps%2C913&sr=8-3

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

Fiery Citrus Salsa

INGREDIENTS

1green apple

2 fresh red chillies, halved and seeded

1garlic clove

8 fresh mint leaves

juice of 1 lemon

salt and ground black pepper

METHOD

1.Slice the bottom off the orange so that it stands

firmly on a chopping board. Using a large, sharp

knife, remove the peel slicing from the top of the

orange.

2.Fold the orange in one hand over the bowl.Slice

towards the middle of the fruit, to one side of a

segment, and then gently twist the knife to ease

the segment away from the membrane and out

of the orange. Remove to remove all of the segments

and squeeze any juice from the remaining membrane.

3.Peel the apple, slice it into wedges and remove

the core.

4.Place the chillies in a blender or food processor

with the orange segments and juice, apple wedges,

garlic and mint.

5.Process until smooth, with the motor running,

pour in the lemon juice.

6.Season, pour into a bowl or small pitcher and serve

immediately.

SERVES 4

This very unusual Salsa makes a fantastic marinade

for all kinds of shell fish, and it is deliciuos when drizzled

over freshly barbecued meat.

If you are feeling really fiery, don’t seed the chillies!

That will make the Salsa particularly hot and fierce!

