Good News ﻿From Jayam June 1, 2022 Pls Scroll Down ﻿35 items

Happy Flag Day – June 14, 2022

Dr. Walter and Aeshea Jayasinghe Celebrate 50 Years of Wedded Bliss!

Dr. Walter and Aeshea Jayasinghe celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at the Los Angeles Buddhist Vihara,

in Covina, Ca.where over 400 relatives and guests wished them many more years. Above with son Adrian,

daughter-in-law Vivian and grandchildren. (Photo by Moran)

Walter and Aeshea with Walter’s sister Thusitha and brother in law Dr. Lakshman Makandura. (Following photos by Andy Samarasena)

Walter and Aeshea with Dr. Nandasiri Jasentuliyana and his wife Shanthi.

Walter and Aeshea with Dr. Sarath and Hemanthi Gunatilaka.

Walter gets a big hug from his sister Thusitha.

Achala Weerasinghe of the Sri Lanka Foundation and US Ambassador Julie Chung

Sri Lanka Foundation International (SLF) USA is expanding by including new projects in Sri Lanka to serve the community! Director of Cultural Affairs, Achala Weerasinghe represented SLF with its future projects to the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Her Excellency, Julie Chung in Colombo, Sri Lanka last week.

Buddhika and Cassie Ekanayake’s New Venture in Palmdale, Ca. – The Silver Depot

Buddhika and Cassandra Ekanayake’s ‘The Silver Depot’ had its Grand Re-Opening with the cooperation and attendance of the Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce in Palmdale, Ca. who organized a ribbon cutting ceremony. The Silver Depot is located at 1201 Rancho Vista Blvd Unit C

Palmdale, CA 93551. Congratulations to Buddhika and Cassie!

Cruisin! Cruisin! Cruisin!

on the Brand New ‘Discovery Princess’

to Alaska and Victoria

Veteran cruisers Fay and Terry, surprised Gina, Jayam, Rena and Paul, by joining them, along with Ozzie and Anne, Suba, Alexa and Trey. They went to Ketchikan, Skagway, Juneau and Victoria, Canada. The ship, food and service were excellent.

Niroshan Kahawatte recently launched his new franchised Company – Niro World Cruise & Dream Vacations. Next time you plan a cruise, train, or coach vacation, you now know the place to go for well-planned door to door service. Niroshan is a successful young Sri Lankan entrepreneur with a line of tea (Itrix Tea), he is the first Sri Lankan to establish a production studio in downtown Los Angeles as the home of his company, remember whether you vacation by air, sea or land Niro is the place to go.

Avishka Jayasekara Graduates From USC

Congratulations to Avishka Jayasekara on her graduation from USC with Neuroscience Major/Health Policy Minor. Daughter of Dr. Deepthi and Roshani Jayasekara of Glendora, Ca.

“Sigiriana” by Thilanka

Cassandra Fernando Wins Holt (Victoria) to enter in Australian Federal Parliament

Holt Labor Candidate Cassandra Fernando won a seat at the 2022 Australian federal election which was held on 21 May 2022 to elect members of the 47th Parliament of Australia. Cassandra Fernando in Holt will be the first SriLankan born woman in Parliament. She came to Australia with her parents in 1999.

Tony Buxton Celebrated His 91st Birthday in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Jayam’s Choice

“Proud Mary”

Tina Turner

Judy Celebrates Birthday

Judy celebrated her birthday on May 24th. with a breakfast at Coco’s Restaurant with Kshirabdhi and Patsy. Happy Birthday Judy and many more!

People Finding People

CHARMAINE VEMADEVAN (Found)

and MICHELLE HATCH (still looking)

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

May 20th. 2022

The coming months are going to be bleak if what Rohan Pethiyagoda says on my show has some semblance of reality and he normally speaks sense….Today we ask some questions on Prime Group Kaleidoscope & add some smiles, hope, bike rides, patchwork, curve edits & a bunker museum.

Obituaries – Sad News

A C M Lafir (89) Former Antonian, Nomads, Saracens, Kandy United and All Ceylon cricketer and one of the best soccer players, A.C.M. Lafir passed away in Colombo. He leaves his wife Carmini and three children Aashiq, Nirala and Mehera. His funeral was at Jawatte burial grounds.

Lakshman Hulugalle – Former Consul General of Sydney,​ Australia. Son of Rupa Hulugalle (nee Tennakoon) and (late) W. S. Hulugalle,​ brother of Sriyani Hulugalle,​ husband of Dilrukshi,​ father of Sachini,​ Sajini and Pamodhi,​ father-in-law of Ashan Polgampala and Nilanka Jayawardena; grandfather of Tiyesha and Tiyaan,​ son-in-law of Manel and (late) Chandra Ranatunga and brother-in-law of Ranjan and Prasadhini Ranatunga. Cremation was on 22nd May,​ at the Borella Cemetery. on Sunday,​ 22nd May.

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

Duck with Artichoke

Ingredients

4 confit Duck legs (about 300g/10 1/2oz each)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, crushed

4 tablespoons canned

tomato pulp or chunky

passatta/strained tomatoes

1 teaspoon

sweet paprika

1.25litres/generous 5 cups

hot chicken stock*

400g/14oz.can artichoke hearts

drained and halved

4 tablespoons freshly

chopped parsley

350g/scant 2 cups bomba,

Calasparra or aborio rice

salt

METHOD

Wipe away and discard the duck fat from the legs.

Heat the oil in a flameproof casserole and gently fry

and garlic for 10 minutes, until softened. Stir in the

tomato pulp and paprika and cook for 5 minutes,

until dry. Pour in the stock.

Stir in the artichoke hearts and rice, and arrange the

duck legs in the pan pressing down into the rice. Return

to a gentle simmer and cook for about twenty minutes

until the rice is al dente and the liquid almost absorbed.

Stir in the parsley and serve.

*TIP: make chicken stock with the leftover chicken carcas

from a roast chicken. Simply roughly drop or separate the

bones and cavity and place in a saucepan with some fresh

chopped fresh vegetables and 2 litres of cold water.

Simmer for 45 minutes until the stock has a good flavour.

Strain and reserve the stock.

SERVES 4.

