Good News ﻿From Jayam March 1, 2022 Pls Scroll Down ﻿35 items

Good News From Jayam March 1, 2022

Spring Break in Los Angeles!

World Scout Day Marked under the Patronage of the President

World Scout Day celebrations and the presentation of Presidential Scout Certificates were held under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat. The World Organization of the Scout Movement is the largest international voluntary organization for children with over 52 million children in 172 countries. The highest award a Scout can receive is the President’s Scout Medal.

Video Attached! US Ambassador Designate to Sri Lanka, Her Excellency Julie Chung Meets For Virtual Engagement with the Sri Lankan American Communty Hosted by SLF International, USA

“The Sri Lankan American Community had the privilege to meet with the United States Ambassador Designate to Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Her Excellency, Julie Chung, for a Virtual Engagement hosted by the Sri Lanka Foundation International, USA on Friday, February 11th, 2022 at 12.00pm, PST.”

https://youtu.be/3MgG1W8SCOs

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing celebrates the 74th Anniversary of Independence

The 74th Anniversary of Independence of Sri Lanka was celebrated at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beijing. The Ambassador invited Chinese friends to visit Sri Lanka when the Chinese border controls are relaxed. He invited Chinese investors to consider Sri Lanka as their preferred destination for investments. Referring to the bilateral trade, the Ambassador said that Sri Lanka has many more routes through which to enter the lucrative Chinese market.

The traditional oil lamp was lit by the Ambassador, Embassy staff and the Sri Lanka community members. This was followed by religious observances conducted by six Buddhist monks from the Lingguan temple, led by the Most Venerable Shi Chang Zang Thero, Vice President of Buddhist Association of China with five other monks.The Independence Day message of H.E. the President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was screened. Addressing the gathering, the Ambassador, Dr. Kohona, stated that Sri Lanka has been successful in vaccinating 85% of the population. He thanked for the support extended by China, in particular, for the vaccination drive.

“ELVIS” trailer

Coming to a theater on June 24th, 2022

Aussie “Opener” Ashton Agar is

Proud of his Sri Lankan Origin

Ashton Agar, who opened batting for Australia in the third T20I in Canberra, has a Sri Lankan origin. While his father is an Australian, the mother is a Sri Lankan, Sonia Hewawissa. Ashton is the grandson of Nala Hewawissa who played cricket for Dharmaraja College, Kandy. Sonia, who emigrated to Australia in 1974, says her eldest son is proud of his Sri Lankan descent.

J Med Supplies CEO John Amirthiah

Takes a Break in the Snows of Big Bear, Ca.

With His Daughter

Queen Elizabeth recognises Lankan Charity Founder with Commonwealth

Points of Light Award

Queen Elizabeth II, as Head of the Commonwealth, has recognised Deborah Edirisinghe, representing Sri Lanka, as the 211th Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of her exceptional voluntary service supporting and caring for disadvantaged children. Debbie, aged 38, is the founder of ‘Child Action Lanka’, a network of children’s shelters based in the city of Kandy which cares for over 1,500 children. Deborah leads a team of 110 volunteers to deliver a holistic approach to care which targets the underlying causes of inequality and provides development that is sustainable and community-based.

Jayam’s Choice

Oldies But Goodies

Mahindra & Mahindra Launches Sri Lanka’s First-ever Locally Assembled Single Cab

Mahindra and Mahindra Automotive Division International Operations Head Sachin Arolkar, CEO Veejay Ram Nakra, Ideal Group Founder/Chairman Nalin Welgama and Deputy Chairman Aravinda De Silva at the launch of locally assembled new Bolero City Pik-Up Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) and Ideal Motors yesterday began deliveries of the new Bolero City Pik-Up in Sri Lanka first single cab pick up to be assembled in the country.

Highlights from the Ceremony Vesting the Port City Colombo Marina Promenade open to the public

Commercial Bank Wins ACCA Best Sustainability Reporting Award – Dialog First Runner Up

Fifteen awards presented across seven industry

categories for 2021

Commercial Bank of Ceylon came up trumps in the sustainability stakes when it won the overall award for the Best Sustainability Report 2021, while Dialog Axiata was adjudged overall first runner up at the CCA Sustainability Reporting Awards 2021. Commercial Bank also topped the Banking category in which Seylan Bank and National Development Bank (NDB) were joint runners up. Dialog Axiata won the General Services Category. Photo: Overall winner at the ACCA Sri Lanka Sustainability Reporting Awards 2021 – Commercial Bank of Ceylon & Runner Up Dialog Axiata. Standing L to R: MD/Group CEO of ComBank S Renganathan, Chairman Member Network Panel ACCA Sri Lanka Nandika Buddhipala, Chairman ComBank Justice K Sripavan, Chief Guest SDG Integration Specialist UNDP Sri Lanka Dulani Sirisena, Group General Counsel/VP of Dialog Axiata Trinesh Fernando, Head of ACCA South Asia Cluster Nilusha Ranasinghe.

Thath Jith Dance Foundation

Now enrolling

Classes Start on March 5th, 2022

Prasanna Yamasinghe – thathjithdance@gmail.com

Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka

Advisory from the Chairman

François-Prins with baby Leopard

at the Dehiwela, Ceylon Zoo (Circa 1992)

“First time I toured the country. As the war was on restricted, Jaffna Trincomalee 2011”

Return to Goodness

(Foundation of Goodness)

Anjuli Appapillai (Anna) captained MIT Graduate Women’s Ice Hockey Team ~ 2005-2008

Anjuli Appapillai is currently pursuing her PhD in mechanical engineering at MIT. She completed her Master’s at MIT in 2006, which focused on the electrochemistry and microstructure of improved electrode materials for lithium-ion batteries. Her research interests stem from a desire to develop renewable and clean energy technologies and improve energy storage. Before coming to MIT, Anjuli earned her Bachelor’s in mechanical and materials science engineering at UC Berkeley in 2004. Outside of the lab, Anjuli enjoys playing sports, including ice hockey, squash, and running, as well as artsy 😊crafts, such as crocheting, sewing, and paper crafts.

Laptops For Sajith Bandara

and Punsala Hewage

Sajith is a first year medical student at Sri

Jayawardanepura University. His partner is Punsala Hewage. She is also a first year medical student at the same University. She entered Uni from Furguson College Ratnapura. Sajith was introduced to us by Rev. Buddhadatha Thero of the Bahirawakande temple in Kandy. Sajith was a student at Dharmarajah College in Kandy.

We have sent Rev. Buddhadatha Thero two laptops that he requested – one of them will be given to Sajith.

“There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved.” Maheshi & Janith.

(Andy Samarasena Photography)

Thaminie Perera’s Rendition of

” The Impossible Dream.”

Dedicated to her father Gratien Weerasinghe

“When Sri Lankan Friends Meet Their

American Friends – Monterey Park, Ca.” (Circa?)

An undated photo of Rajah Rutnam’s family with close friends. Mary and Piet Van Calbergh with their children Maki and Casey, Rene and Iswari Camou, Aadil Abdeen, Carl Fernando, Patsy, George, Victor Munasinghe, Indrani Wye, Dennis-Andre.

Sinhala & Tamil New Year Celebrations 2022

Sri Lanka America Association of Southern California (SLAASC) at Woodley Park, Van Nuys, Ca. on Saturday April 23rd, 2022

Anuk Arudpragasam’s ‘A Passage North’

in 2021 Booker Prize longlist

Anuk Arudpragasam’s ‘A Passage North’ has been included in the 2021 Booker Prize longlist. The 13 books on this year’s longlist were chosen by the 2021 judging panel: historian Maya Jasanoff (chair); writer and editor Horatia Harrod; actor Natascha McElhone; twice Booker-shortlisted novelist and professor Chigozie Obioma; and writer and former Archbishop Rowan Williams. The list was chosen from 158 novels published in the UK or Ireland between 2020 and 2021.

“Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo

February 25th. 2022

It’s TGIF and Prime Group Kaleidoscope today is about the pangolin, wonder cruises, heavy strawberries, Jurassic jawbones, growing brands, hot nai miris, developing skills, Ukraine’s impacts & lots more. And don’t forget we have a free speedreading programme with Sanjeev Jayaratnam to give away!

Obituaries – Sad News

Dr. Kumar Rupesinghe (79) passed away at his home in Colombo on February 19, 2022. His wife Marit and two children Anja and Natasja were by his side. Kumar was the son of Leslie Rupesinghe and Olga Perera. Brother of the late Ajit Rupesinghe and Pravin and Sonali Perera. There will be a memorial service at a leter date.

Julian Fernando

passed away at Kansas University Hospital, of a massive stroke while being prepped for a heart transplant. Ex husband of Shirani Kaushalya, father of Emesh, Rumesh and Destiny.

______________________________

Leela Wickramaratne – Retired – Mahaweli River – Valleys Development Board & the founder of the Granville Wickramaratne Boys’ Home,​ Gonawala,​ Kelaniya. Wife of late Granville Wickramaratne (Former Principal,​ Biyagama Central College),​ sister of Sunethra,​ late Sujatha,​ Upatissa,​ Sunil,​ Upali Ariyawansa and sister-in-law of Dharmasiri and late Stanley Wickramartne,​ passed away on 25th of February 2022. The viewing & the funeral will be held on Saturday 26th 2022 from 7.45 a.m. onwards. “The Restpect” Jayaratne Parlour Borella. Cremation at 4.00 p.m. at General Cemetery Borella.

1950’s TWA Promotional Film

“FLIGHT TO CEYLON” SRI LANKA COLOMBO TRAVELOGUE

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

Home made (sri lankan home) This recipe has been

requested many times by several parents. I have now

replied to all of you by sharing it with all of you. Enjoy!

MARSHMALLOWS

Ingredients

3 standard measuring cups water

4 envelopes of unflavored gelatin

packets

3 Measuring cups granulated sugar

1 1/4 measuring cup of light Corn Syrup

1/4 tspn. Salt

2 tspns. Vanilla extract

1 measuring Cup of Confectioners powdered

sugar

METHOD

1.Cover the bottom of a 9×13″ glass baking dish

with foil and coat with nonstick spray.

2.Pour 3/4 cup water in the bowl of an Electric

Mixer and sprinkle the gelatin over the water.

Let this stand till the gelatin melts, about 5 minutes.

3.Pour sugar, corn syrup,salt and remaining 3/4 cup

water in medium saucepan, fitted with a Candy

Thermometer. Bring to a boil on high heat. Cook

until mixture reaches soft ball stage 238-240 degrees.

Remove from heat.

4.With the gelatin mixture on low speed whisk adding

hot syrup to the to the gelatin mixture pouring it down

the side of the bowl. Gradually increase speed to high

until it forms stiff peaks, 15 minutes.

5.Pour into oiled baking dish and smooth the top with a

spatula, uncovered at room temperature until firm. 3 hours

OR overnight.

Sift 1/2 cup Icing sugar on top of parchment pan. Spray

knife with oil (spray) and cut 2″ pieces and roll them in

Sugar.

*TIP.

Prepare your icing sugar with cornflour,this keeps any

moisture forming and helps keeping it dry. Once totally

covered with this mixture,store it in a plastic bag and

keep it in an air tight container.

You can also divide this mixture, add a drop of your

choice of color and different flavors and make it

in a pretty bowl of light (pastel shades) or in AN AIRTIGHT

Large bottle which has a tight cover.

Any questions or requests, Email me:

romadezoysa1@gmail.com