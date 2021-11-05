Good News From Jayam November 15, 2021 Pls Scroll Down 35 items

This issue of “Good News” is being sent out early,

since Jayam will be on vacation for two weeks.

The Sri Lankan Smile

Outgoing US Ambassador

Calls on President Rajapaksa

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa thanked the United States for the support extended to Sri Lanka’s efforts to curtail the spread of Covid pandemic and for the vaccination program.

He made these remarks when the outgoing American Ambassador Alaina B. Teplitz paid a farewell call at the Presidential Secretariat. He thanked Ambassador Teplitz for her efforts to advance bilateral ties and wished her well in her future endeavours. Ambassador Teplitz thanked the President and the Government of Sri Lanka for the cooperation extended to her during her tenure in Colombo.

‘I Love Colombo’ Campaign

at Colombo City Centre

Colombo City Centre brings you the chance to enjoy an elevated experience with the ‘I Love Colombo’ campaign, dedicated towards introducing new and unique elements to Colombo City Centre for the enjoyment of all shoppers and as a value addition for tourists visiting Sri Lanka. Being at the heart of the commercial capital, Colombo City Centre embarked on a new journey to enhance the Colombo experience. A new signage featuring ‘I LOVE CMB’ was recently unveiled on Muttiah Road, as an eye-catching landmark signifying the location of Colombo.

Country’s ‘Tallest Building’

Altair Declared Open

The business-friendly environment and scenic locations in the city were the key driving factors to select Colombo for Altair Colombo which has changed the skyline of the city, said the developers of the iconic residential towers that were opened by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The real estate is a creative magnum opus of living legend Moshe Safdie, creator of Marina Bay Sands and the Jewel in Singapore. Altair comprises 404 luxury apartments spread across 1.5 mn square feet on 68 floors with ventilation, privacy and optimally laid out living spaces. “Around 250 apartments have been already sold out and we are confident the rest will be grabbed soon,” the developers said. The units have been bought by locals, Sri Lankan expats, Chinese and Koreans. The opening of the towers enables customers to initiate the fit-outs of the apartments through a phased out schedule with the totally sold apartments ready to be handed over within the next few weeks.

SriLankan Airlines – Colombo via Paris

Cargills Among ‘Most Admired Companies

of Sri Lanka”

CIMA, ICC Sri Lanka and the Daily FT recognized the winners of Sri Lanka’s Most Admired Companies Awards, at an event held at the BMICH recently. The award recognized companies not just for their financial performance but also the value they create for their shareholders, customers, employees and the wider community. As an essential service provider and a leading food company, Cargills continued to meet the needs of consumers during a challenging year. In addition to operating 465 supermarkets outlets and 50 restaurants across the country, Cargills operates 8 manufacturing facilities which produce value added dairy products, confectionery, beverages, culinary products, and convenience food. The Group’s main food brands have become leading national brands over time, with a key focus on quality and innovation.

Gracie is Wonder Woman

for Halloween in Glendora, Ca.

Indrani Wye Celebrated Halloween

with relatives, Gina, Iswari and Rene Camou and Louis Page in Westlake Village, Ca.

t2021 J TEAM HALLOWEEN COSTUMES

JMed Supply of Buena Park, Ca.

They always go all out !

Jaffna Grapes Out to Market

Jaffna farmers are now harvesting their grapes and the demand for it is picking up. However the leading super markets are yet to venture into this segment and purchase them in a more organized manner depriving the Northern farmer of the ‘right price’ for it. Here some Jaffna grapes being sold in the North.

The 2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray

Jayam’s Choice

“Believe”

By Cher

Trillium Hotels & VIP Residencies

Transforms the ‘Sunset Years’

Trillium Hotels & VIP Residencies Chairman Janaka Ratnayake (centre) with Directors Rachitha and Lekhya Ratnayake.

Trillium, one of Sri Lanka’s most sought-after real estate developers which aims to deliver comfort and elegance while merging the value of an exclusive lifestyle, is set to further diversify its offerings with the launch of Trillium Hotels & VIP Residencies. Positioned in the heart of Colombo 7, Trillium Hotels & VIP Residencies is set to transform the concept of lifestyles for those in retirement, offering a range of packages to suit budgets and inclusive of bespoke value additions that reflect an exclusive lifestyle.

Sir Cliff Richard at the Royal Albert Hall

on his 81st Birthday

Niroshan and Dushyanthi Kahawatte Celebrated Bimishi’s First Birthday

at a Park In LA

A West End Dream Comes True in London

Roshani Abbey

Roshani Abbey, a familiar face to many local theatre enthusiasts lands a plum role in ‘&Juliet’ – a modern musical now drawing the crowds in London. “Sure, you can come up with some ‘what ifs’, but looking back, it seems everything went well,” grins Roshani Abbey, 25-year-old Sri Lankan actor (the protagonist of our scene) who in June this year, was cast as ‘Lucy’ in the West End musical ‘&Juliet’ – a contemporary sequel to Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’.

Edward Thangaratnam, Lalani and friends saw “Mamma Mia”

at the La Mirada Theater in California

Kerrigan LaBrooy of Australia

Sings about Hypocrisy

Thai Iced Tea

In Thailand, perhaps the most famous brew is the delicious Thai iced tea or cha-yen. Made from strongly brewed black Ceylon tea, it is blended with condensed milk and sugar before being served over ice. Various flavours or spices are added. These can include orange blossom, cinnamon, star anise, liquorice, and ground tamarind.

Akash Interviews Sri Lankan

American Actor Bernard White

Renovated ‘Eighty Club’ (80 Club)

Opens Under PM’s Patronage

The renovated ‘Eighty Club’ (80 Club) at Independence Avenue, Colombo 7 was declared open by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The Prime Minister switched on the illuminations at the premises and unveiled the plaque symbolizing the official opening. ‘Eighty Club’ (80 Club) was named after the Room 80 at the Queen’s Hotel, Kandy where the inaugural first meeting was held. The club was later established at the Independence Square property.

Kaleidoscope

With Savithri Rodrigo

October 29th, 2021

With a little glimpse of Halloween and some hairy art, turning homes, eco-cricketers, a winning book & a big belly plus chats with a young Desamanya, researcher & restaurateur.

SLAASC Christmas Party 2021

Save the date – Saturday December 4th

This Teen Started A Museum

In Her Parents’ Sri Lankan Restaurant

Obituaries – Sad News

Ives Koelmeyer (Retired Lt. Sri Lanka Navy), husband of Lygia,​ father of Christoble (Dubai),​ Hestia,​ Ives (Oman) & Aurilia (Staff – St. Nicholas’ International College,​ Colombo),​ father-in-law of Carlos,​ Derrick,​ Varuni & Viraj,​ grandfather of Farah,​ Kimberly,​ Chiara,​ Cheyne,​ Jascha,​ Shane,​ Lygia,​ Sanshia,​ Alicia & Alina,​ brother of Virginia (Australia),​ late Lt. Commander Bernard Koelmeyer (Sri Lanka Navy),​ Melvil,​ Anton,​ Velma,​ PO. Richard Koelmeyer (Sri Lanka Navy) & Verita,​ brother-in-law of Phyllis,​ Rosemary,​ Damon,​ Angelo,​ Aloma,​ George & Loudes. Funeral was on October 27th at St. John the Baptist Burial Ground,​ Nagoda,​ Kandana.

Old Bens UK

30th Anniversary Celebration

Recipes From Roma’s Kitchen

Pomegranate-Orange Chicken Ingredients 1 large orange, zest finely grated, juiced 1 cup pomegranate juice 1 1/2 tsp. dry thyme leaves 1/8 tsp. freshly ground cinnamon Freshly ground black pepper 6 tsp. canola oil Kosher salt 3/4 cup lower-salt chicken broth 2 sweet potatoes,peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces 1x 4lb chicken, cut into 8 serving pieces, trimmed of extra skin and fat, patted dry 1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts Method Position a rack in the center of the oven and heat the oven to 400*F. In a medium saucepan, combine the orange juice and pomegranate juice. Bring to a boil over medium heat and reduce to to 1/4 cup about 15 minutes. Add 1/2 tsp. of thyme, the cinnamon,and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Divide the mixture between two small bowls. To one bowl, add 2 tsp. of the oil and 1/2 tsp. salt. To the other, add the chicken broth, all but 1tsp. of the orange zest,and 1/2 tsp. salt. Scatter the sweet potatoes and onion over the bottom of a metal, glass or ceramic baking dish that measures about 10x15x2 inches. Toss with the remaining 4 tsp. thyme and 1 tsp.oil. Arrange the chicken pieces, skin side up, on top of the vegetables and brush with all of the juice- oil mixture. Roast for 30 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and reduce the temperature to 375*F. Pour the juice-broth mixture around the chicken pieces and scatter the walnuts around the chicken. Return the pan to the oven and roast until the vegetables are tender and an instant read thermometer registers 165*F in several pieces of chicken 20-30 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a warmed platter. Use a slotted spoon to arrange the vegetables and walnuts around the chicken. Sprinkle the remaining orange zest and a little salt. Tilt the roasting pan so that the juices gather in one corner. With a large, shallow spoon,skim as much fat as possible from the pan sauce. Season the sauce to taste with salt and pepper and pour into a pitcher to pass around at the table. Pomegranate and Orange juices form the basis for this dynamite chicken dish that echoes eastern Mediteranean flavor combinations. Serves 8. You may contact me with any questions or requests. romadezoysa1@gmail.com

They went fishing, and this is what they caught!

This is the Best Time to Visit

the California Desert