Govt. to tighten penalties against COVID guideline violators-by Sheain Fernandopulle

Govt. to tighten penalties against COVID guideline violators

The Government has decided to implement stringent measures against those who violate health guidelines recently issued by the Director General of Health Services.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi addressing a gathering this morning said they had observed some people violating the guidelines in the aftermath of lifting the travel restrictions in the country.

“We are taking steps to file cases against such individuals and institutions. Otherwise, the whole country would be at stake due to the offences committed by a few individuals,” she said.

“The fines at present for guideline violators is Rs.5,000. We will not hesitate to increase it to even Rs.50,000 in a bid to curb the COVID spread,” the Health Minister stressed.

“I have instructed the Inspector General of Police to be very strict on those who go against the given guidelines,” she added.

Health Minister Wanniarachchi said they were confident that the Government had the potential to successfully defeat the virus and return the country to complete normalcy. (Sheain Fernandopulle)