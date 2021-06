New Zealand beat India to make history, become first World Test Champions

Source:Dailymirror

A defiant New Zealand outfit beat Team India in the ICC World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

With the rain-hit Test match getting into the sixth day (reserve), India offered little substance with the bat as the Kiwis were top-notch with the ball.

Chasing a paltry target of 139, New Zealand got the job done in the third session.