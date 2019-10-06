







“GREAT QUOTES” – By Des Kelly

Through the ages there have been “Characters” who will never ever be forgotten, not just for deeds accomplished, but also for great quotes that have come out of their mouths. Quotes, where every word is worth gold, quotes that many people follow to this day. There are indeed thousands of them that make for very interesting reading, but, for my readers of eLanka in Australia & around the World, I have picked a selection of them, sent in by a lady with the initials C.G.(I would not want to name her without prior permission), but suffice to say that some stories and information she sends out would be welcome reading by many of our readers. Below are some examples of great quotes from Icons around this Planet of ours. Please read, and enjoy.

Desmond Kelly

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

Great Quotes from Great Leaders

“The best thing about the future is that it comes only one day at a time.”

Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865)



“Life is a series of experiences, each of which makes us bigger, even though it is hard to realize this. For the world was built to develop character, and we must learn that the setbacks and griefs which we endure help us in our marching onward.”

Henry Ford (1863-1947)

“Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.”

Mother Teresa (1910-1997)

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.”

Winston Churchill (1874-1965)

“A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination.”

Nelson Mandela (1918-2013)

“Leaders aren’t born, they are made. They are made by hard effort, which is the price which all of us must pay to achieve any goal which is worthwhile.”

Vince Lombardi (1913-1970)

“Worry is the interest paid by those who borrow trouble.”

George Washington (1732-1799)

“We gain strength, and courage, and confidence by each experience in which we really stop to look fear in the face…we must do that which we think we cannot.”

Eleanor Roosevelt (1884-1962)

“A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes.”

Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948)

“The ideals which have lighted my way, and time after time have given me new courage to face life cheerfully, have been kindness, beauty, and truth.”

Albert Einstein (1879-1955)

“Happiness lies in the joy of achievement and the thrill of creative effort.”

Franklin Roosevelt(1882-1945)

“Constant kindness can accomplish much. As the sun makes ice melt, kindness causes misunderstanding, mistrust and hostility to evaporate.”

Albert Schweitzer (1875-1965)

“I believe the unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality.”

Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968)

“Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experiences of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, vision cleared, ambition inspired and success achieved.”

Helen Keller (1880-1968)