“HALFWAY TO A HUNDRED” – By Des Kelly

Many of us have probably stopped, on our 50th birthday, to think about the significance of this particular day, and wonder what the following years have in store for us. Now, with longevity much more common, depending on the life lived, so far, we will quite possibly look forward to the years to come, and this story (Authoer unknown), unfortunately, provides a fascinating, whimsical look into the future.

It is a shame that we, of e’Lanka get so many “posts” with Authors unknown, but it does happen. So then, because our members and readers around the World deserve only the best factual or imaginary “stories”, I take it upon myself to provide a brief introduction, so here’s hoping you enjoy this particular one, which is very funny and interesting, depending on how you look at it, when YOU are halfway to a hundred years old, and counting.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.

“The benefits of being 50 or older.” (Author unknown)

“I would never change my amazing friends, my wonderful life, my beloved family for less grey hair or a flatter stomach.

As I got older, I became kinder to myself and less critical of myself.

I became my friend …

I didn’t blame myself for eating extra biscuits or not making the bed or buying something stupid that I didn’t need.

I have the right to be “messy and extravagant”.

I have seen many dear friends leave this world too soon, before they realised the great freedom of ageing.

Who will blame me if I decide to read or play on my computer until four and sleep until noon?

It will make me happy to stay in bed or in front of the TV for as long as I want.

I will dance with those wonderful hits of the 70s and 80s and at the same time if I want to cry for a lost love ….

I’ll go…

…if I want, along the beach in shorts too stretched out on a decaying body, diving into the waves with abandon despite the punishing stares of others in the jet set.

You will grow old too.

I know that sometimes I forget that there are some things in life that should also be forgotten.

I remember the important things. Of course, my heart has also been broken over the years.

But broken hearts give us strength, understanding and compassion.

A heart that has never suffered is spotless and sterile and will never know the joy of being imperfect.

I am fortunate to have lived long enough to have grey hair and my youthful laughter has forever engraved deep furrows in my face.

Many never laughed, many died before their hair turned silver.

As you get older, it’s easier to be positive.

You care less about what other people think.

I don’t question myself any more.

I’ve earned the right to make mistakes. To answer your question, I like being old.

I like the person I have become.

I won’t live forever, but while I’m still here, I won’t waste time regretting what might have been or worrying about what will be.

And if I feel like it, I’ll eat dessert every day.

May our friendship never be divided because it comes from the heart!