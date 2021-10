It is with deep regret that we announce the passing away of Los Angeles based veteran journalist, (editor of Sri Lanka Express) and community activist, Hassina Leelarathne, on October 17, 2021 Wife of late Deeptha Leelarathne Gamage (former editor of Sri Lanka Express) and mother of Sahan Gamage Funeral Service and Viewing will be held at ‘Angeleno Mortuary’ 5948 Van Nuys Blvd Van Nuys, CA 91401 on Sunday the 24th October, 2021, from 4.30PM to 8.30PM. Angeleno Mortuary – (818) 778 1788