HAVE A CHAT – 17 FEBRUARY 2019 (Brisbane)

A few days before the HAC Gerard the chairman, phoned and said the club was 10 short of 50 persons to have a successful HAC party. By the time of the function, the club had registered over 80 attendees. This was tremendous, as the committee had catered for this number and were eagerly looking forward to meeting all members and guests.

As this was the last HAC of the outgoing committee, everyone was keen on celebrating this HAC as the best party for the year. WOW, what a party it was!

Members and guests started checking into the hall by about 11.30am. Our thanks to Susan and her team at the Door for the orderly process of collecting monies and sending the attendees to selected tables, the party then started by 12 noon.

The excellent Stringhopper lunch was provided by well-known Chef Thilani with a delicious Menu and a delightful dessert. Members and guests were invited for seconds and it was noticed that many made use of this offer. Thanks to Gerard’s arrangements and forward thinking, many members were able to purchase extra meals and take this wonderful meal home.

The rest of the day was spent playing BINGO, a favourite of everyone, organised by Egerton and his team. This too was very successful. Bingo was so popular that extra games had to be played, although the prizes were not of very high value, everyone had an exciting time in trying to win their lines and boxes. Congratulations to all the Winners and hope that the losers will have better luck at the next HAC.

The raffle was our biggest event, thanks to the very efficient ticket sellers, Becky, Carlton, Egerton and Gerard. The prizes were specially wrapped by Deb. Our thanks to Jerome and Christina de Silva for donating the first prize. Congratulations to the Prize Winners and thank you to the donors.

Thanks to Gerard’s team of helpers who came on Saturday to arrange the tables and chairs and make the hall arrangements. The Decor was an enjoyable scene of colour based on the Valentine Theme, thanks to our secretary Deb. A special thank you to Deb’s son and daughter for helping the set-up team and running the many special errands. Lastly thanks to Thomazine for those tasty Asparagus rolls and help on the day.

The party ended with Dennis, requesting the President to say a few words, and thanking the members and guests for their presence, – as it is due to all of you that the party was another successful event.

The Club was very grateful for the Committee’s help, as they too were much instrumental in the HAC preparations, to make it a memorable and a great party.