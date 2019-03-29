Prime Minister – Joint Media Release – BUSTING CONGESTION ACROSS SYDNEY AND THE CENTRAL COAST – Wednesday 27 March 2019

UNCLASSIFIED

THE HON SCOTT MORRISON MP

Prime Minister

THE HON ALAN TUDGE MP

Minister for Cities, Urban Infrastructure and Population

JOINT MEDIA RELEASE

Wednesday, 27 March 2019

BUSTING CONGESTION ACROSS SYDNEY AND THE CENTRAL COAST

Motorists across Sydney and the Central Coast will be spending less time in traffic and more time doing what’s important to them after a $253.5 million congestion-busting funding boost.

The package includes upgrading King Georges Road and Blaxland Road at Balaclava Road in Eastwood, the Princes Highway at Waratah Street in Kirrawee, The Horsley Drive and Homebush Bay Drive in Sydney Olympic Park, while also investing $50 million into commuter car parking.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the investment would mean Sydney-siders and people on the Central Coast would be getting home sooner and safer.

“Our investment means people can spend more time with friends and family and tradies can be earning more on site rather than being stuck in traffic,” the Prime Minister said.

“This is a significant investment in tackling the congestion hotspots that are costing people precious time and losing businesses money.”

“People living in Sydney know better than anyone the very real impacts road congestion has on people’s lives and we are doing something about the pinch points and bottlenecks that lie at the heart of the problem.”

Funded through the Government’s $1 billion Urban Congestion Fund, projects include:

$95 million to upgrade The Horsley Drive in the city’s south-west;

$50 million toward widening King Georges Road in the city’s south;

$50 million to upgrade Homebush Bay Drive, including investigating options to improve traffic flow at the intersection of Australia Avenue and Underwood Road;

$4.5 million to upgrade Blaxland Road at the Balaclava Road intersection in Eastwood;

$4 million to upgrade the Princes Highway at Waratah Street in Kirrawee;

$7.5 million for commuter car park upgrades at Panania;

$7.5 million for commuter car park upgrades at Hurstville; and

$35 million for commuter car parking at Gosford Station and Woy Woy Station on the Central Coast.

Minister for Cities, Urban Infrastructure and Population Alan Tudge said the Urban Congestion Fund was designed to eliminate congestion issues where they are hurting the most.

“This is not only the major freeways but the local pinch points which cause daily headaches to commuters,” Minister Tudge said.

“This package shows we are not slowing down in NSW, and builds on the $26 billion we already have invested in game-changing infrastructure in Sydney and across the State since coming into power.”

The Morrison Government’s existing investment across urban New South Wales includes WestConnex, NorthConnex, the M1 Productivity Package, the Northern Road Upgrade and the transformational Western Sydney International (Nancy Bird Walton) Airport, which will support tens of thousands of jobs and connect western Sydney to the world.

