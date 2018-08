Train services on Talaimannar railway line suspended for 3 months The train services between Talaimannar and Medawachchiya would be suspended for three months from tomorrow due to the replacement of bridges on the Talaimannar Railway line, Railways Additional General Manager Wijaya Samarasinghe said.

Fmr. Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee dies at 93 Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Indian prime minister and BJP stalwart, passed away on Thursday.

SLMC wants Prof. Gunaratne to clarify his statement The Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) has called for an explanation from its former chairman Prof. Colvin Gunaratne in connection with the baseless statements he had made against the functioning of the SLMC, the GMOA said today.

Special police unit to be set up in prisons department Justice Minister Thalatha Athukorala said today a special police unit attached to the Prisons Department would be set up to attend to activities within the prisons.