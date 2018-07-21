Health & Views – July 2018 – 3rd Edition by Dr Harold Gunatillake

The government should set up the proposed three permanent trials-at-bar at least by renting out a building, JVP MP Vijitha Herath told Parliament yesterday.

President Maithripala Sirisena today assured that he would not change the decision taken to implement the death penalty, despite the objections raised by some factions against the move.

The Controller of the Import and Export Control Department, who was arrested while soliciting a bribe of Rs.200,000 from a businessman, was remanded till July 30.

He was arrested by the Bribery Commission officials at a restaurant in Battaramulla yesterday while soliciting the bribe.