Holistic Goal-Setting Workshop at Swathi Women’s Inspiration Group – by Uma Panch

Swathi is a vibrant not-for-profit women’s inspirational group based in Sydney. Over the past 10 years, they have been focusing on inspiring, developing and empowering women to become strong, happy, and content individuals with a balance in their lives. They believe that “A happy woman creates a happy family which translates into a happy world.”

Swathi Women’s Inspirational Group recently invited Uma Panch as a guest speaker to facilitate a Holistic Goal-Setting Workshop. Uma shared the best practices to align our goals with our core values, setting attainable goals, and developing a go-getter mindset for a successful and happy life.

The engagement level was incredible, and the participants left positive and happy reviews about their experience. All participants received a Holistic Goal-Setting Worksheet and a highly insightful eBook – How To Keep Stress Level Down When Time Gets Tough.

Three participants won a Self-Discovery Session with Uma.

SWATHI members are hugely impressed with her professionalism and attention to detail.

Uma’s timely Webinar & the eBook – ‘How To Keep Stress Level Down When Time Gets Tough’ sure will help our members be more resilient in the face of the pandemic and other threats.

We would not hesitate to recommend Uma for those seeking personal or business coaching.

Goals are like magnets. They’ll attract the things that make them come true.” – Tony Robbins

To connect with Uma Panch, feel free to email at uma.ibeyondbliss@gmail.com

To learn more about Uma, please visit www.umapanch.com