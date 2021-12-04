How AI Virtual Assistance shape assisted search

By Aditya Abeysinghe

Virtual assistance is a technology used by many smartphone users today. The technology is used to retrieve answers to a user question using a voice input. It improves customer experience with the device and lets users perform tasks faster. Since the initial release, different providers who provide this technology have provided different features which has made it more usable.

Technologies used for assistance

Virtual assistance tools use the voice input from the user and returns several searched results. The first step in searching for the user input is to convert the voice to a format that can be processed. During this stage natural language processing is used where the user voice is broken into a text format. Then the searched term is broken into words and then fed into an Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm. A direct database search or indexed search could also be used. With AI, similar words can also be searched. Searched results can then be combined and then returned to the user.

Some virtual assistance tools also use advanced technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and/or Cognitive Automation (CA). So, where is CA used? CA is a branch of AI that uses text, speech, and other input analysis to search and recommend results. Unlike other types of AI, CA is based on how search results are connected to each other. CA is often used in virtual assistance tools to suggest different types of results when searched.

RPA is the way of automating a repetitive task with a bot. RPA can be used without AI algorithms for simpler programs or programs which do not require rule-based analysis. CA in contrast is used for knowledge-based analysis where unstructured data and structured data are analyzed and the algorithm which uses CA learns and suggests information rather than following a predefined set of logic. Learning is based on how data searched are linked and how these items are associated with each other.

Why Assisted search?

The reason why many people use assisted search is the user accessibility. For example, instead of searching for the most rated song in the past month on the Internet, a user can ask the same question using a virtual assistant and get the required information. With assisted search many websites, news feeds, etc. are searched by the assistant and the most important information is displayed to the user. Therefore, the user need not spend time visiting websites and other content on the Internet and gather the required content.

Virtual assistance tools are useful for several other automation processes. For example, they can set reminders, send text messages, and book events. These can be merged with other automation processes to perform tasks which take a long time to perform using voice. Therefore, it guarantees a stronger bond between the device and the user.

Issues

Many virtual assisted tools have access to personal data of the user. This includes emails, reminders, and even access to many devices they control. Therefore, many users have refused to use virtual assistance in their devices. Ethical and privacy issues are also a concern as there are some rumors that these personal data are used unethically for marketing and for monitoring user activities using virtual assistance.

