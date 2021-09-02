HSBC opens up a world of opportunity with the latest international education corridor – Canada

Source:Island

The panel included Anne Rose, Associate Director, University Students Recruitment, University of Toronto, Daniel Zaretzky, CEO Canadian University Application Centre and Sandip Chaudhury – Head of Customer Growth and International Banking for HSBC Canada, together with Nadeesha Senaratne, Country Head of Wealth & Personal Banking for HSBC Sri Lanka. The webinar was moderated by Tharanga Gunasekera, Head of Marketing and Communications from HSBC Sri Lanka, with a record number of over 700 customers and their children from over 1500 registrations.

According to UNESCO research, over 21,000 students go overseas on higher education, to traditionally five key corridors such as Australia, US, UK, Malaysia and India. Most recent data revealed that Canada has become an emerging corridor for students that builds a profile as a great destination based on many aspects such as post study working visa facilities and healthcare. The corridor has recorded a 95% growth over the last five years and 1600 students moved to Canada from Sri Lanka in 2020 alone.

The live discussion enabled participants to gain insightful information on the opportunities for local students who plan to pursue their education in Canada, with information on the application process and courses available, approximate costs and living conditions. The webinar also touched on the financial aspect of moving and settling in Canada and the assistance provided to parents/students through HSBC Canada, that makes the journey extremely comfortable right from the very beginning of planning for higher education to the time the student lands in the destination and continues till the very end.

Nadeesha Senaratne, Country Head of Wealth and Personal Banking mentioned “At HSBC we want to open up a world of opportunity for our customers and support their ambitions. We understand our customers lead international lives and what we have understood is that they really value international education for their children, and that has become a bigger part of their personal economy. What we’ve seen over the last 12-18 months is that Canada has become an emerging corridor and we thought it would be very topical to have both education experts to share their knowledge as well on the financial assistance that HSBC can provide, to help parents/students make informed decisions and help make the fund flow journey easier for our customers.”

With HSBC’s international student proposition, getting students ready for overseas education has never been easier. HSBC supports by providing all the essential banking services such as opening student files, facilitating payments, opening an overseas account and arranging for a debit card prior to departure of the student.

Like HSBC Sri Lanka, HSBC Canada is the largest international bank and operates as a full service bank with a widespread network of 130 branches, and a strong digital footprint. HSBC Canada is committed to supporting the ambitions of Sri Lankans moving to Canada with a host of international banking services where especially pre-departure account opening will be facilitated within 2-3 working days which can be done digitally.

HSBC will continue to hold these webinars on a regular basis to provide knowledge and global insights to prepare prospective students for their higher education in key education corridors where HSBC is present, given the rapidly evolving landscape and uncertainties around the world.