Lee Keegal – the rugby star who mesmerised many opponents-by Indika Welagedara

Source:Dailynews

Lee Keegal broke into the Sri Lankan rugby scene as a schoolboy playing as a wing forward for St. Peter’s College, Bambalapitiya.

After finishing school, he went on to represent Havelock SC, Navy SC and played for the Sri Lanka National Rugby Team, shifting from his original position of flanker to centre.

He also played for the Sri Lanka National Sevens Team with distinction. This dynamic centre three quarter played for the CH and FC Team as well.

He has made vast strides on the rugby field having mesmerised many opponents with his dazzling fast open rugby.

This young Sri Lankan rugby star is of course, now domiciled overseas but has grown to be an inspiration to many young rugby players in the country.

“Ever since I could walk, I’ve always been an active person who loves playing any kind of sport. I also come from a family of sportsmen and Dave Keegal, who is an uncle, encouraged me to play rugby since my father and my grandfather also played rugby, which ultimately led me into the world of sport.”

“Right throughout, everyone from my family and loved ones have supported me the most; hence I’m always eternally grateful to all of them.”

“My most unforgettable moment was in 2011, when the Holy Spirit touched my heart, which eventually changed my life. When that happened, it was by far one of the best experiences in my life and also representing my country was surely my most unforgettable incident as well.”

“My favourite sports star is American artistic gymnastic legend Shawn Johnson and I enjoy watching her play.”

“The best compliment I have ever received was from one of the top coaches in South Africa who once told me that I play rugby with my heart and that I am not afraid of my opponent’s size.”

“He also said even if he goes to war one day he will go with me. My favourite rugby player is Cory Jane from New Zealand so I sometimes compare myself to him.”