‘I wanna cry!’: MasterChef Australia viewers left devastated as favourite Dee Williams is eliminated …after Huda Al-Sultan was sent home – By ALEKSANDRA PAVLOVSKA FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA

'I wanna cry!': MasterChef Australia viewers left devastated as favourite Dee Williams is eliminated …after Huda Al-Sultan was sent home

MasterChef’s Huda Al Sultan was the first hopeful to be sent home from the competition during Sunday night’s episode.

And viewers were devastated once again on Monday as contestant Dee Williams was sent packing from the Channel 10 show.

Following the shock result, viewers flocked to Twitter to express their dismay.

‘Huda and now Dee?! You guys are killing me, was so looking forward to seeing these women smash it in the kitchen,’ one viewer wrote.

Another penned: ‘Huda and now Dee, huge losses in the first week! I saw them in the final 10 or winning! wow… Thank you ladies for bringing the power of women.’

‘I’m actually sad to see Dee go. I really thought there was potential there to go a long way. One of my favs down, let’s hope that’s the only one for a while,’ a third fan said.

Game on: During Monday’s episode, Dee (right) participated in the first pressure test against co-stars Nicole and Yossra (left)

Another user wrote: ‘Oh lovely Dee how sad you were the one to be eliminated. There was so much more to see of your cooking. Good luck with your dream.’

‘Ummmm…What???? NOOOOOOOOO!!! I will NEVER watch this show again (till tomorrow night)!’ one user joked.

During Monday’s episode, Dee participated in the first pressure test against co-stars Nicole and Yossra, while recreating Darren Purchese’s Bombe Alaska dish.

Challenge: The task was to recreate Darren Purchese’s tricky Bombe Alaska dish (pictured)

Shortly afterwards, judge Matt Preston revealed: ‘Sadly in the tasting, one of the dishes had too many flaws to over look.

‘I’m sorry, that dish belonged to you, Dee, and that’s why you’re going home.’

A tearful Dee hugged her co-stars while judge George Calombaris gushed: ‘You know Dee, you’ve only been here for a short time but everyday that you’ve walked into this kitchen you’ve made us happy.’

George added: ‘One thing we know for sure your dream of opening up a Sri Lankan cooking school is a great one, ’cause you’ve nailed Sri Lankan flavours!’

It comes after another MasterChef fan-favourite star, Huda Al Sultan, became the first contestant to be sent home from the competition on Sunday night’s episode.

The hopeful’s overcooked steak during the second Mystery Box challenge burned any shot of success for the 34-year-old on the show.

Elimination: It comes after another fan-favourite, Huda Al Sultan (pictured), became the first contestant to be sent home from the competition on Sunday night’s episode