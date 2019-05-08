NSW Police Briefing for the Sri Lankan Community in Sydney on Wednesday, 15 May 2019

To:

Heads of all Sri Lankan Community Associations/Organisations in Sydney;

Sri Lankan expatriate community;

Students.

On the request of the Sri Lankan community in Sydney, Consulate General together with the NSW Police has arranged a Briefing on services provided by the NSW Police and safety of the community.

Details of the event are as follows,

Date: 15 May 2019

Time: 6.00pm to start at 6.30 pm

Venue: Redfern Town Hall, 73 Pitt Street, Redfern NSW 2016

Dress code: Casual

RSVP: by Monday, 13 May 2019 by email to slcg.sydney@mfa.gov.lk

You and members of your organisation are invited to participate at this important briefing.

Police officers from different Police command areas will take part at the briefing giving the opportunity to the audience to raise concerns, questions and discuss about safety and security from the NSW Police.

Kindly note that seating is available only for 150 invitees, and the event is by registration only. Therefore, please inform the names of the members of your organisation who wish to attend the briefing, at your earliest.

Best Regards,

Lal Wickrematunge

Consul General

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Level 11, No. 48 Hunter Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Tel. (02) 9223 8742 / 9223 8729

Fax : (02) 9223 8750

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SriLankaConsulateSydney/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SLinSydney