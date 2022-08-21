India to assist Sri Lanka in IMF deal – Jaishankar

Source:Dailynews

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S.Jaishankar said India had done the best of its abilities to assist Sri Lanka. This year alone India had extended US$3.8 billion of support to Sri Lanka, including line of credits and swap arrangements, he said.

“Any help we can give to Sri Lanka at the IMF [International Monetary Fund] that we will naturally do,” Jaishankar said.

He made the remarks while responding to a series of questions after delivering a lecture on ‘India’s Vision of the Indo-Pacific’ at the prestigious Chulalongkorn University in Thailand.

Responding to another question, the External Affairs Minister dismissed criticism for importing discounted Russian oil, saying India was not the only oil importing country. The U.S. and European nations have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on February 24. India has raised oil imports from Russia after the Ukraine war despite criticism from the West and continues to engage with Moscow for business. The Hindu