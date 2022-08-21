NTC introduces pre-paid travel card- by Irangika Range

Source:Dailynews

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has initiated the pilot project introducing a pre-paid travel card that can be used to pay bus fares when traveling in buses.

The prepaid card system was initially implemented in private buses plying from the Makumbura Multimodal Transport Center in Kottawa to Galle on the Southern Expressway under the patronage of Transport, Highways, and Mass Media Minster, Dr. Bandula Gunawardena yesterday.

A prepaid credit card functions like a regular debit card and allows passengers to deposit the money required for the pre-payment method and thereby pay the money related to the journey. As a very secure payment method, this card is currently available through the People’s Bank. This payment facility is also available for existing cards.

The Minister instructed the relevant officials to take necessary measures to resolve the shortcomings and problems identified through this pilot project and to make necessary improvements to upgrade the system.

Initially, the card system would be introduced to public and private buses and the project would be expanded to train commuters in the future.